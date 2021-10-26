10/26/2021 at 2:07 PM CEST

.

Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate, has affirmed that his team is well of “confidence and self-esteem & rdquor ;, but that he will have to do “A thousand things well & rdquor; to beat a whole Real Madrid this Wednesday in a match of the eleventh day of LaLiga Santander.

Osasuna will jump to the lawn of Santiago Bernabeu with the idea of ​​“defending the best possible & rdquor; and do damage to the rival with an efficiency “indispensable & rdquor; in this type of stadium with the idea of ​​getting a good result.

Arrasate expressed his opinion at a press conference that they should not let Real Madrid run, a team “that is very good at almost everything & rdquor ;, and which highlighted its great virtue of take advantage of the spaces behind the backs that their rivals leave them, since, with this, “They kill you & rdquor ;. “In that round trip we are not going to win. We need another game plan & rdquor ;, indicated the Basque coach about the dangers of the current second classified of LaLiga Santander.

Arrasate pointed out that, in case of having possession of the ball, his players will have to commit the least possible number of losses, as well as finish the actions at their disposal so as not to be caught off guard against them. “In these fields the statistics are usually unfavorable because you speak of a rival who is very powerful, so we will have to do almost all good. We have that illusion that things are going well outside the home & rdquor ;, Arrasate argued about their next challenge in which they will have to do “A round match & rdquor; to have some option to score points.

Great start of the rojillos league

Osasuna will go out to the white coliseum with the tranquility of having achieved 18 points in 10 days, something that has made them move away from the descent and that will allow their pupils “to have that ease to dare to do things, but without making mistakes & rdquor ;.

About the Brazilian Vinicius Junior, He opined that “he is surely one of the most unbalanced players in the League. He is in a great moment, with a lot of confidence and has the capacity to overflow & rdquor ;.

On the Kike García-Chimy Ávila duo: “They complement each other very well”

Regarding the possibility of seeing from start to Kike Garcia and the Argentine Chimy Avila, commented that he believes that “they can play together and they complement each other very well. Kike García is the one who has played the most at a high level and Chimy Ávila has achieved that extra confidence that his latest goals have given him. “

On the non-call of the Croatian Before Budimir, He explained that “he is much better. He is training with the group and the idea is that tomorrow he will have another strong session. Let’s see if he can be summoned on Saturday. The injury is fine, but it lacks that rhythm & rdquor ;.

Get overwhelmed by Courtois’ statements: “He’s a horny guy”

“If Courtois considers Osasuna among Real Madrid’s rivals, it is a horny dude & rdquor;, Arrasate ended his speech in reference to the Madrid goalkeeper’s statements after the Camp Nou classic.