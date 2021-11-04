11/04/2021 at 17:15 CET

In the preview of Osasuna – Real Sociedad de LaLiga Santander, a match that It can be followed live through the Sport website, the player of Club Atlético Osasuna Unai Garcia has indicated that both he and his companions, they must be “brave & rdquor; in the match that they will play this Sunday in El Sadar against the current leaders of the competition.

“We don’t have any kind of pressure in the bad sense of the word and we have to play bravely, There will be a very beautiful and safe atmosphere that together we can take it forward & rdquor ;, has assured the Esquíroz headquarters, after the event organized by Lacturale in Pamplona, ​​on the occasion of World Candy Day, an event in which its teammate Jon moncayola.

“Today was the last strong training session and from tomorrow we will lower the load to emphasize more tactical things. We are very excited before a derby that comes at a good time for us & rdquor ;, has said the one who in principle will be the companion of David garcia in the red behind before the ‘txuri urdin’. In addition to seeing each other in the League, Osasuna and Real Sociedad usually meet during the preseason, so both teams know each other perfectly, an aspect on which García has laughed the following: “We know each other a lot, the balance of victories / defeats is in their favor, but statistically we have to beat them & rdquor ;.

“The League has just started and we have shown at the Santiago Bernabéu or at the Estadio de la Cerámica that against good teams we also know how to defend and hurt them& rdquor ;, has warned Garcia on the good feelings harvested in the last games. On the performance that Real Sociedad is giving in this league start, Moncayola has highlighted that “they have been doing things very well for many years and we are not surprised by the good condition in which they are & rdquor ;.

“Today they play the Europa League and we start from that advantage that they have the tightest calendar, in addition to having quite a few casualties. Hopefully add three points that would be nice and that would put us in a rather privileged situation & rdquor ;, added the midfielder three days before Sunday’s meeting. “They are led by a coach with very clear ideas and they have great footballers like Mikel Merino, Alexander Isak, Oyarzabal& mldr; has a great team& rdquor ;, has stated Garcia about the team he leads Imanol Sheriff.