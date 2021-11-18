11/18/2021 at 19:30 CET

David aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) and new president of the FIFPRO international union, assured that this “has come out strengthened” of the same after the assembly held this week in Paris in which he was elected to replace the French Philippe Piat in office.

At the closing of the meeting, Aganzo stressed that “the objective has always been for all footballers and footballers, of all conditions, to have representation in this new Executive Committee, something that is fully guaranteed “, after the renovation of this with the greatest diversity in its history.

“More than ever, the figure of the footballer is at the center of the scene, therefore, during the next few years FIFPro’s work must acquire a new dimension, be even more important and relevant. Footballers from all over the world trust us and we cannot disappoint them. More than ever we must rise to the occasion, “he added.

Aganzo thanked “the trust, love and support” received since his election two days ago as president for the next four years and highlighted “the commitment, enthusiasm and dedication of all associations with the group of footballers.”

His words also referred to the union’s obligation for the benefit of more than 60,000 footballers that are part of it through its 66 member associations.

“Defend a common cause that unites us all, the duty and obligation to take care of our players, because without footballers, there is no football, something that I will not tire of repeating,” he concluded.

The Paris Assembly also renewed the FIFPRO Executive Committee that together with Aganzo will be formed by Kathryn Gill (Australia), Mila Hristova (Bulgaria), Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Camila García (Chile), Carlos González Puche (Colombia), Alejandro Sequeira (Costa Rica), Bobby Barnes (England) , Khadija Timera (Gabon), Karin Sendel (Israel), Damiano Tommasi (Italy), Izham Ismail (Malaysia), Louis Everard (Netherlands), Fernando Revilla (Peru), Dejan Stefanovic (Slovenia), Caroline Jönsson (Sweden), Lucien Valloni (Switzerland) and David Terrier (France).