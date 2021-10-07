It was Agatha all this time! After becoming one of the spoiled characters of the fans of Marvel, the role of Kathryn Hahn will return with her own show. The witch who gave Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) some trouble will be back with a new show that will focus on her. This after the actress was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work on WandaVision – 95%, the first series of the study.

According to Variety, an Agatha Harkness spin-off is in development on Disney Plus. The show will be written by Jac Schaeffer, the lead writer of WandaVision. Equally, Katrhyn hahn will return to play the role. What is unknown so far is exactly what the plot will be about and who will be the showrunner and directors of this new series and what place it will have in the chronology of the phase.

As you surely remember, Agatha ends up trapped in the role of the gossipy neighbor that she gave herself within the reality created by Wanda. From there it was made clear that there would be the possibility of seeing her back, although most assumed that we would see her again as a mentor of this superheroine as it happens in the comics and during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, film. in which it has been confirmed that we will see the Scarlet Witch return.

This is the most recent show to be released of the programming that Disney + is preparing for Marvel fans. Recently, the vice president of the study, Victoria Alonso, revealed that they are developing 31 projects. Many of them have already been revealed, but there were others that remain a mystery. It seems that Agatha’s story is one of them and it is not surprising.

Since WandaVision – 95% was released last January, Kevin Feige he seemed very happy with what Hahn had done with the character. While it’s correct that many fans were suspicious of her since the show’s previews, few expected her to be the main antagonist due to more wild theories about the already infamous Mephisto. Since then it sounded like the executive would have more plans for her.

The interesting thing will be to see what his show will feature. As we mentioned, one would expect to see her in Doctor Strange 2, where we know that Wanda will return after reading the Darkhold and looking for a way to bring her children back to life. However, perhaps after the events of that film, the mischievous witch managed to escape alive and it would be then that she would find her own place within the saga. There is no more to wait.

You are surely wondering, when can we find out more about this series? The good news is that it will not be a long wait since it has already been announced that Disney Plus Day will be held on November 12, a celebration in honor of the two years that the platform has in which the original programming will be revealed. that he has on his way and that, obviously, implies the different Marvel shows. Most likely, there we will confirm that this series is in development.

