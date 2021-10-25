It has cost Microsoft, but the Age of Empires saga is finally back. This October 28th comes the highly anticipated fourth numbered installment, a game that aims to retake the path of the legendary Age of Empires II with a return to the past in terms of both the historical period and the visual section.

It does so in an exclusive launch for PC, a traditional fiefdom of the saga despite the skirmishes on consoles such as PS2, N-Gage or Nintendo DS with a renewed visual section, new campaigns and, above all, new mechanics from the new studio in charge. , Relic Entertainment.

Next we tell you how these 16 years of cooking have done the formula of the saga in our analysis of Age of Empires IV. Of course, we remind you that, as we have been doing for a few months in games like Flight Simulator or Kena, we are going to focus on the technical section, since the most traditional analysis is carried out by our colleagues at HobbyConsolas.

16 years that go a long way

Age of Empires II was and we had to wait until October 2005 to have the first delivery in 3D, an Age of Empires III that was a great launch, but that perhaps disappointed many that what they wanted was more of the same, but with better graphics.

The third installment is a great game and in its Definitive Edition it offers a lot of quality content, but it is clear that the saga entered a kind of limbo since the launch of the third installment. Yes, Microsoft has given us HD and definitive editions -analysis of AoE 2 DE-, but the funny thing is that more official and unofficial content arrived not to III, but to Age of Empires II.

The second part is still very loved by both offline and online players and Age of Empires IV is an answer to that, returning to the purest Middle Ages so that we feel at home, but with substantial changes thanks to current technical improvements .

For starters, the game offers a number of quite interesting configuration options. We will be able to configure the general quality and resolution up to 4K, but also animations, shadows, textures, geometry, antialiasing and physics.

If we have a compatible monitor or TV, we can play in HDR and the title is a real show thanks to its colorful palette, but the most interesting of all the options may be the geometry, the physics and the shadows.

The shadows make the game win integers visually. They are high definition shadows that respond very well to the main light source and the terrain. This means that if there are units on a hill and they cast a shadow, it will be very long.

If we have a squad of spearmen, the spear casts a perfectly drawn shadow on the ground. IF we have grass, this shadow will also interact with it and, furthermore, if a unit approaches a wall or building, the shadow also responds realistically.

It seems not, but this system makes the game much more attractive and contributes a lot to the spectacle of the game.

Physics and geometry also play an interesting role in the game and, for example, we can handle huge armies, of more than 100 units at a time, in which there is no clipping or cutting through each other.

Sometimes it is funny to see how they move, but if we bring the camera closer we can see that they are ‘colliding’, not crossing, until they are correctly positioned.

This also applies in battles, where units stick a lot closer to each other and don’t have as big a hitbox as in past deliveries.

The arrows stick into the buildings with a nice animation and speaking of the animations I think they are quite detailed for the type of game we are talking about. Perhaps the path of the arrows is sometimes very strange, but the melee units respond perfectly.

What’s more, there are extra animations like some soldiers dying on the battlefield before disappearing. It does not contribute anything at the playable level, but it is a detail that adds to the visual section.

The textures are also correct, the scale has been improved so that the units are not so exaggeratedly large compared to the buildings and, above all, siege weapons, as in other installments and there are also new animations for the buildings.

Now it seems that the buildings are being built more little by little, with the villagers forming scaffolding, and we also have new logical systems such as paths that appear between buildings or stone walls to which we can finally upload units to attack from above. high.

This actually adds a strategic touch, as a unit on a wall or hill will shoot farther. But hey, continuing with ‘the technical’, we have a title that is well adapted to 2021, but that perhaps feels too familiar because they have had that intention that it does not break with Age of Empires II and, also, that it is a game very accessible.

Have -almost- the PC you have, you will be able to play

We do not have a strategy title as colorful as, for example, the very veteran StarCraft II and I miss being able to zoom-in to see the models of the units from closer, but I think the explanation comes from the hand of range of computers on which you can operate without devaluing your graphics extremely.

To continue with StarCraft II, in ‘ultra’ it is a spectacle and very demanding, but it can work on very old and portable equipment if we lower everything to the minimum. However, the game obviously looks a lot worse.

That does not happen in Age of Empires IV, since the title in ultra, as long as we do not play at 4K, of course, it is not extremely demanding and if we lower all the parameters to the minimum, it is not that it looks so bad. In fact, it is very worthily maintained.

We have tested it on four different computers. On the one hand, on a desktop i7 7700K with GTX 1080 in ultra at 1,440p running great. We have also played on a laptop with RTX 3060 and the Intel Core i7-11370H, also great.

However, we wanted to test a more humble laptop like a GTX 1650 with the i7-10750H and the truth is that the screen resolution was also very good, although in this case at a maximum of 1,080p.

Performance has been excellent on all three computers, but we wanted to see how it was on an Ultrabook with an integrated GPU and, although we had to lower textures, shadows, deactivate vertical synchronization and lower geometric details, the truth is that the title was perfectly enjoyable. without diminishing the visual quality too much.

This speaks highly of both the optimization process and the tools chosen by Relic. Of course, although we have very fast SSD drives, in long games we are going to eat a couple of seconds of autosave, something that, I think, could have been managed differently in teams with solid state drives.

Accessibility options so everyone can play

Relic wanted to create a game for all teams, no matter how humble, but also for a wide range of users to enjoy.

For this reason, they have added some accessibility options that we always appreciate in video games and that are increasingly present in video games.

Age of Empires IV benefits from the native color filters of Windows 10 and Windows 11 and, in fact, we will be able to activate them from the system itself.

From the game we have options such as strong contrast, the scale of the UI text, subtitles and narration of both incoming chat messages and the interface.

The latter, together with the interface’s scaling option and the strong contrast, will be appreciated by players with visual difficulties.

It is not the most spectacular game, but it is tremendously solid

We come to the end of this analysis of Age of Empires IV and, at the end, we have a game that is not spectacular visually compared to other strategy games, even older, but that does feel very well renovated.

The shadows, the geometry, the physics, the new systems like a burning building breaking apart little by little, the textures or, for example, the particles and the animations of city destruction are really good.

These are details that make the scene much richer and you can see a jump compared to Age of Empires III Definitive Edition.

However, it is not a game that is based on the visual section and, in fact, it gives the feeling at all times that they have been contained in order to make it work at a very good level on a very wide range of teams.

I think it is a good update and, without being the most visually leading game of its genre, it is a huge leap from Age of Empires II and players who go from that veteran installment to the new title will be delighted with what Relic proposes. on a visual level and, of course, on a playable level.