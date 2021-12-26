Without possible generational change, after years of “hostile human resources policies”, health centers have been overwhelmed by an increase in consultations during the pandemic of 25% more activity compared to the previous year, they denounce from Asturias.

Wave after wave, the same failures are repeated, criticize from CESM: the communities dispense with the teams of trackers or covid reinforcement as soon as the data goes better.

About half of the medical staff will retire in the next 10 years, and it takes at least 11 years to train a specialist (6 career, 1 MIR and 4 specialization).

Complaints come from Lugo, from Murcia, from Cáceres, from Asturias, from Seville, from the Valencian Community… The discomfort is enormous. Tiredness, brutal. Primary Care is dying and nobody does anything, they denounce. They feel mistreated and, worst of all, have given up hope that the situation will change. The quotas of family doctors have been exploding for a long time: there are days in which they attend an average of 80 patients / day. Untenable. The pandemic, simply one more wave, is breaking them on all four sides. They solve almost 90% of cases by coronavirus. They do what they can and how they can, they say. Lack of investment -around 15% of health spending goes to this level of care-; the templates are aged and the professionals either leave the system or, the younger ones, flee to countries with better opportunities. “We are about to explode,” sums up a doctor.

“Primary Care (PC) already had collapses in the pre-pandemic time, so the pandemic has come to stress it more and finish finishing off an agony that has dragged on for years. Like the rest of health, it has insufficient medical staff, who also have to cover their colleagues when they get sick or they go on vacation, with agendas that in many cases reach 60 or 70 patients and with very little time to see these patients –10 minutes per patient they are still an unattainable utopia-, conditions that are totally insufficient “, points out María José Campìllo, head of Finance for the State Confederation of Medical Unions and a physician in Murcia.

“With the pandemic included, only 6% of GDP has been invested and a little over 14% of health spending is invested in Primary Care”, laments the doctor María José Campillo from Murcia.

“Nothing has been solved in all these years because you do not want to invest more in health. We are still below the European average of 7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With pandemic included, only 6% of GDP has been invested and just over 14% of health spending is invested in Primary Care when a minimum of 25% is needed “, adds Campillo.

From the Seville Medical Union, its president, Rafael Ojeda, dates back to the creation of the specialty of Family and Community Medicine, in 1978. The project excited many doctors who had the specialty as their first option when passing the MIR. However, the physician warns, “the health managers renounced this initial project, they betrayed him“And, little by little, she became the ‘Cinderella’ of the system. Although the world has changed a lot since then, says Ojeda, it remains” an essential element of the health system. “Recent studies show that improves the health of the population and the satisfaction of citizens. In addition, it reduces healthcare costs, he adds.

Although the WHO recommends that 25% of the health budget be dedicated to this level, in Spain the investment is around 15%.

Primary Care has seen its budget systematically reduced, it has been the main victim of the cuts caused due to the 2008 crisis, assures Ojeda. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) “recommends that 25% of the budget be dedicated to this level, in Spain in general we are around 15%”, criticizes Ojeda as his colleague María José Campillo said before from Murcia.

The “overflow” of the health system

Whenever an area of ​​the health system is overwhelmed, adds the doctor, PC is used as “overflow” that it must assume what other sectors “are unable to cope with.” It is significant, it ensures, for example, that there is no official flag that measures the overhead of the AP. “Exist surgical waiting lists, hospital consultations and diagnostic tests, but there is no indicator of waiting in PC or the overload of their consultations. The system seems to consider that it has an infinite capacity to absorb patients, but it’s not like that“, indicates the Sevillian physician.

The upshot of all this is that “superbly qualified doctors “ have been pressured “to the point of exhaustion, and that the population has been deceived with the promise of a universal health care and of quality based on the fiction that he would be able to take charge without limits of everything that the politician on duty wanted to promise the citizens “, laments Ojeda.

“We are about to explode. Primary is sunk and the more sunk, the more damage will be to the system,” says Dr. Armenteros.

“Why again sunk and touched Primary Care, why has nothing been improved throughout the pandemic? “asks Dr. Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesman for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) from Lugo. The answer is offered by himself and speaks, in December 2021, of several conjunctures brought together: the explosion of omicron cases, the shortage of personnel, the vacations of the health workers, the bureaucratic procedures that must be carried out for those who become ill, the desire around the world to take antigen tests to spend a quiet Christmas … Conclusion, says Armenteros: “We are about to explode. Primary is sunk and the more sunk, the more will be the damage to the health system and citizens. “

A death foretold

“Chronicle of an announced death” is the reality of Primary Care in Asturias and in the rest of the National Health System (SNS), he asserts Javier Alberdi, President of the Medical Union of the Principality of Asturias (Simpa). The arrival of the pandemic “has put the so-called gateway to the system in check.” It alludes to aging staff without generational change “caused by human resources policies hostile to medical personnel, they have been overwhelmed by an increase in consultations of 25% more activity compared to the previous year.”

About half of the medical workforce will retire in the next 10 years, and it takes at least 11 years to train a family doctor.

The healthcare model in which more than 75% of the health center activity relapses to the AP doctor was doomed to failure, he continues. “This could be seen coming” and “the possible solutions are already late, this cannot be fixed” are the most repeated comments in the Primary school groups, says the Asturian doctor. “The possibility of reversal of the current situation is nil. About half of the medical workforce will retire in the next 10 years, and it takes at least 11 years to train a family doctor (6 career, 1 MIR and 4 Specialization) “, he predicts. As an example, in Asturias, about 70 troops left the system this year, and barely 20 new ones have entered, broken down.

Abuse of temporary contracts

How did this situation come about? Because, among other aspects, “temporary, discontinuous, poorly paid contracts have been abused, which over the years have led to the flight of these professionals to other services and countries. And there are no measures aimed at improving this situation in no autonomous community, “he replies Victor Pedrera, family doctor, deputy general secretary of CESM and general secretary of the union in the Valencian Community. The situation in this community, he criticizes, “is one of total abandonment by the Department.” They continue, he assures, without “the promised reform and reinforcement plan “.

Dr. José Polo, president of Semergen, speaks of an average of 80/90 daily patients in health centers per doctor.

Dr. José Polo, president of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), speaks of an average of 80/90 daily patients per doctor in health centers. This is how colleagues from all over Spain tell him, he specifies from his health center in Casar de Cáceres. That is why they seem so unfortunate, he says, the statements of the president of the Madrid’s community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on her Madrid colleagues. “If you don’t pick up the phoneIt is because we are treating other patients and we cannot because we are saturated, “he says.

It also speaks of the confusion that professionals have these days due to the constant change of protocols and the indications that they should give to their positive covid patients, alluding to the announcement of the Ministry of Health that close contacts they should no longer quarantine. “This is the only thing that generates confusion and a certain degree of hysteria,” he points out. He asks that the health centers be discharged, returning, for example, to mass screening in specific centers and that, in these same spaces, administrative procedures be resolved for those who must request a leave of absence from their work.

The pressure of the coronavirus

From CESM, Cristina Sánchez Quiles, technical secretary for Primary Care, describes some characteristics common to all communities: lack of doctors and the creation of places in health centers. “These events have been denounced for years, but, for almost two years, to this must be added that the PA is taking responsibility for almost 90% of the resolution of the pandemic by covid“.

Wave after wave, Sánchez Quiles points out, the same failures are repeated: “overloading the PA with this management, insufficient, limited and very poorly coordinated late measures over time. We refer to those patches that each autonomous community takes in a non-homogeneous way to try to justify that they support us “. Cite examples: crawler teams they are fired after each wave “when it is already known that we are going to continue living with the covid in its different variants for much longer.” The same happens, he says, with the coronavirus reinforcement teams in health centers.

Therefore, he relates, the physicians are in charge of suspicions, contact tracing, request for tests, follow-up, discharge management in most communities (for example, Galicia, Valencia, Castilla y León, Asturias, Extremadura, Madrid, Balearic Islands...) while “each health system starts up those insufficient solutions that they had just dismantled a few months earlier.” The consequence of all this is the delay and “already the total collapse and the exhaustion of professionals and, the most serious consequence, is the total loss of our true function, to be available to treat patients“, he concludes.

