12/25/2021 at 11:06 CET

Myriam B. Moneo

The Government and the main shipping companies in the world that operate in the Balearic Islands have reached this week in Hamburg (Germany) a historic collaboration agreement to achieve effective regulation of the arrival of cruise ships to the Balearic Islands. In this way, the Islands become the first national destination to achieve a commitment of this type, which will be effective in 2022, when the port of Palma will receive 14.5% fewer calls than in 2019.

Only three cruises can arrive per day, and of them only one can be a mega cruise, except for at least 20 days of exception in 2022, in which the limit is raised to four boats by the scales already set. In No case will exceed 8,500 daily cruise passengers in weekly computation.

The agreement has been produced after two years of negotiations and constant contacts between both parties and after a meeting attended by the Government, the Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Labor, Iago Negueruela, and the general director of Tourism, Rosana Morillo, while on the part of the shipping companies, those most responsible for CLIA, Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Marella Cruises.

Members of the Balearic Government and shipping companies, meeting in Hamburg | CAIB

Negueruela considers that it is a “very good agreement” in which the Government has been “working a long time” and thanks CLIA for their collaboration. “Without a regulatory framework or legal capacity” it is not possible to establish what “you want, but what you can”, clarifies the Balearic spokesman on whether this reduction in cruise arrivals does not meet the expectations of its government partners. For the socialist, this is a first step with shipping companies and they will continue to collaborate with them to further regulate the activity.

Both parties have highlighted the importance of this collaboration agreement to set a sustainable limit on arrivals at the port of Palma, since it will be effective as of 2022, explains the Government in a statement.

The agreement implies that next year Only a total of three cruise ships will arrive in Palma on the same day, and only one of them may have a capacity of more than 5,000 passengers.

Cruises in navigation | Agencies

In other words, in 2022 only one mega-cruise and two other smaller ships will coincide in Palma on the same day, which will already mean an effective reduction in the number of calls that will also be transferred to the number of visitors.

In this way, next year they will arrive at the port of Palma 460 boats with capacity for more than 500 passengers, compared to the 538 that did so in 2019, 14.5% less.

And if it is counted el total vessels, including those with a capacity of less than 500 passengers, the planned stopovers in the Balearic capital for next year will be 518, compared to 594 in 2019, which also means a very similar reduction, in this case of 13%.