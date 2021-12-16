12/16/2021 at 01:52 CET

Football faces a problem that is increasing in recent times. The heart has put an end to the careers of several footballers, claiming as the last illustrious victim a https://apuestas.betfair.es/futbol/futbol-espanol/liga-santander/el-kun-aguero-resurreccion-o-jubilacion-220721-1018.html to which the doctors have withdrawn before something more serious happened . The Argentine retired this season from a game against Alavés with chest pains and since then he has not stopped testing to finally determine his retirement at the age of 33.

The Kun has been the last, but recently we all live with the fall of Christian Eriksen at the recent European Championship. The Dane suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of the game against Finland and was fortunate that the medical services acted immediately to save his life with a defibrillator. The Inter midfielder had to undergo heart surgery and is not expected to reappear on the pitch after installing a device of that caliber inside his body. He has not officially retired at 29, but the rules and risks that his appearance would entail advise against his return to the elite.

Two years ago, the whole of Spain was paralyzed upon hearing the news that Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during training with Porto. The footballer, who was 37 years old at that time, had to undergo catheterization as a result of the obstruction of the right coronary artery. The former captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish team spent months and months fighting to return to the pitch without success. Not a tribute game has been able to play due to the risk to his health. The heart did not warn him and stopped in his tracks a race that deserved another finish.

At least from Iker we could see the best days of his career, from Rubén de la Red will always remain that question. The midfielder had to retire at just 23 years old after suffering a syncope during a Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Unión de Irún in 2009. The one who was champion of the European Championship with Spain the previous year fell collapsed in the field and did not return to play professional soccer. He struggled for two seasons to get back, even undergoing a biopsy that sent him to ICU. Not even by those did they know what was happening to his heart, being forced to withdraw.

They have been able to tell that they survived a heart attack playing soccer, but others did not suffer the same fate. To every Spanish fan the name comes to the head of Antonio Puerta, who tragically lost his life in 2007 during a match between Sevilla and Getafe. The side collapsed and an attempt was made to rejoin, the doctors’ attempts to revive him being useless, dying at just 22 years of age. Another very notorious case was the death of Marc-Vivien Foe in 2003. The Cameroonian collapsed in the middle of the pitch, leaving an image that no fan has yet been able to forget.