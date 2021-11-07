Leaving out of the conversation his 22 national championships today, as well as the reigning champions of Lidom and the Caribbean Series, to only focus on their 2021-22 at the beginning of the tournament, their short journey in search of the top reveals great factors that, if maintained, can guide the Aguilas Cibaeñas on a good trail.

Clearly starting with the team’s record in their first nine games of the season, who have a 7-2 record in their tally. Along with this an undefeated four-game at home, as well as the team’s recent two-win streak after sweeping the Tigres del Licey in a “mini-series” of two games, being the first two games of the season by rivalry.

Going from this to identifying the skills of the team, without a doubt that we are facing a giant due to the compactness of its formation as a nucleus. Having from a team a premium pitching in both its starters and much more its relief, in the first nine games the undisputed best defense in the league, as well as the power of an offense made to manufacture runs and that also runs the bases wonderfully.

His pitching in general has undoubtedly been a delicacy. Placing in the second position with the lowest ERA (2.48), replicating the position in WHIP (Hits and Tickets for Nine Innings) with 1.11, the opponent’s batting average (.208), as well as the third highest strikeout differential per ticket with 2.28.

To drive this point forward, the strength of his relief has undoubtedly put his head out more than the work of the starters. Starting with five of the team’s seven victories that have come out of the hands of relievers, as well as their dominance in percentage numbers.

The yellow relay has been the leader in saves (3) to date, while their 2.11 ERA is the second-lowest, as well as one of two with an ERA of less than three points in the league’s relief corps, as they move second. at WHIP (1.06), the opponent’s lowest batting average (.198), as well as the second place with the highest strikeout and walk differential (2.53).

Moving on to their starting pitching, who occupy the third position in ERA (3.00), fourth in WHIP (1.18), third in rival batting average (.221), as well as the body of starters at the time in Lidom with the smallest differential. strikeouts for each walk (1.92).

Up to this point neither of the two areas (relay and starters) can be considered “bad”, but quite the opposite. Although the push in the goals and victories of the team has clearly had a greater impact due to the dominance of their pitchers.

Another of the pillars of the team has undoubtedly been defense. Today those with the best defensive results in the league, and if you want to identify them as “the best”, that is also a correct statement. We are talking about the team with the best fielding percentage in the league (.990), as well as the one with the highest defensive efficiency index, say the probabilities of each ball on the field of play that the defense converts it into an out (with .741) .

Going from percentages to flat numbers, those with the least amount of error (only three), the seconds in assistance made (77), as well as the second team with the highest number of runners caught in an attempted robbery (3).

Moving on to his offense, clearly the point that everyone wants to get to read (why say no?), Several factors are identified. They are not the team with the best batting average, they have not been the team with the best power rate nor the best getting pregnant by putting the ball in play, although they have been among the best in reaching base and the best in creating runs … the last thing here is what matters.

Their batting average is in third place in the league (.234), the same position as their on-base average (.302), although the constant of being the second team with the highest sluggin rate (.325). What about the sluggin? Well, a player’s total bases for each at-bat when connecting on hits.

His sluggin has a clear repercussion, for those who position themselves tied to Leones del Escogido in the highest number of extra-base hits (19). Directly from the sluggin, we can draw clear conclusions, for the team that with a rate of 3.63 registers the highest rate of runs created every 27 outs of a game.

Clearly, this reads like an analysis, from which the only thing we expect from the Águilas Cibaeñas is to maintain this constant, which is already beginning to show results.

