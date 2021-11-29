By Dency Milan

On Sunday night the fifth particular series of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico 2021 closed, with significant changes, events and outstanding brands.

The brooms were put away during the weekend series at the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific. Águilas slipped against Yaquis but they remain at the top of the championship, and the most losers in the table submitted those at the top.

The Eagles slipped before the Yaquis

The Yaquis de Obregón (8-7) beat the Águilas de Mexicali (9-6) on Sunday. The Yaquis stayed with the series held in Ciudad Obregón, after beating the Águilas de Mexicali 8-5 in the third game, Los Fronterizos took the window 1-0 in the second inning; Aneury Tavarez doubled and Xorge Carrillo scored. The Obregonense ninth turned the scoreboard 2-1 at the end of the second. Michael Wing hit a two-run homer, taking out Victor Mendoza. From then on it was all fine until reaching the final victory.

Victory and series for the Obregón tribe 🏹https: //t.co/RcrTFDklUh#LigaARCO ⚾️ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 29, 2021

Algodoneros lose the series to two-time champions Tomateros

Ramiro Peña and Joey Meneses with the wood in hand led the Tomateros de Culiacán to the 3-1 victory (7-8) against the Algodoneros de Guasave (8-7), to take the series and, incidentally, recover some oxygen , moving away from the basement. The game was defined in 12 innings and the two-time champions seem to regain their grip.

Peña was the hero 🔥 #LaMPXSKY Ramiro Peña hit the ball that broke the tie in the 1⃣1⃣ inning and thus get the victory #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2SOCYwSdhD – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 29, 2021

Mayos succumb to the Cuban power of the Charros

The Mayos de Navojoa (8-7) could not stop the fearsome night of Cuban Félix Pérez, who shone 4-3, with a home run and four RBIs, in addition to two runs scored, to help the Charros de Jalisco (6-8 ) to win the game 6-5 and the series 2-1.

Victory to the Cuban 🇨🇺! #LAMPxSKY Félix Pérez boosted the race for the difference with this hit, to give the victory and the series to the Charros 🔥🐴 #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/7In3yVV6u8 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 29, 2021

Hermosillo shakes off the previous sweep against the Venados

The Naranjeros de Hermosillo (8-7) beat the Venados de Mazatlán 6-4 (8-7), thanks to Julián León’s RBI single in the eighth inning, to shake off the sweep in the week series and resume his winning step by prevailing in the series 2-1 and ascending to third place in the table in the second round. It is the third series that the Hermosillo team wins in the second round.

Julián León responded with the hit so that Naranjeros took the advantage and stayed with the series 🔥 # LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XT6GwFQGnS – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 29, 2021

Sultans save honor in the last match

On Sunday night the Sultans of Monterrey (7-7) saved the honor against the Cañeros de los Mochis (5-10), at the hands of Cristian Castillo, who worked six innings without allowing freedom and lead his team to a 2-0 win. After running a seven-game streak, the Sultans have plummeted and are playing .500 in the second round.

Inspired performance by Cristian Castillo guides sultan to triumph 👳🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/tMv7L8hEc9#LigaARCO ⚾️ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 29, 2021

After the fifth series of the second round, the standings go like this:

This is how the Arco League dawns (11/29/21).

The @AguilasDeMxli do not give truce and the @OficialMayos recover their winning step. pic.twitter.com/Mpi2GSdeVm – DmilanFrom (@DmilanFrom) November 29, 2021

Undoubtedly, the League of the calculator is still very closed, as it was baptized in Aztec lands. With a closed first round and a second that promises to be just as close. Much remains to be seen, but without any reproach it can be said that what is seen, looks very good.