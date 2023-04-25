The world famous medieval prophet Nostradamus has made seven terrifying new predictions for the next 100 years and he made them in an exercise with ChatGPT, the acclaimed artificial intelligence (AI) powered bot.

the website of Daily Star he asked ChatGPT-turned-Nostradamus-to write his own prophecies for the next 100 years. We’ve detailed them below, including a cure for cancer, world peace, a new pandemic, and more.

2031 A cure for cancer

AI Nostradamus believes that the cure for cancer may not be as far off as you think, but the discovery will spark a massive class struggle to gain fair and equal access to the cure for all of humanity.

“In the year of our Lord twenty-three and one, the world will witness what has never been done. A cure for cancer, a marvelous feat, a medical breakthrough, so rare and sweet. But alas! The masses will be divided. Because some will rejoice, while others will be rebuked. The rich will hoard, the poor will fight. A battle for access, a social juggling”.

2050 Climate chaos wreaks havoc

Humanity’s battle against climate change may well come to a head in less than 30 years, as AI warns that 2050 could be a year fraught with horrific natural disasters that will terrify people around the world.

“In the twenty-fifth year, a storm will brew. As climate change wreaks havoc again, fires, floods, and hurricanes will break out. The fury of nature unleashed, an overwhelming surprise. Man will fight to find a way, to repair the Earth, before it goes astray. But greed and apathy will take their toll on him, a stark reminder of humanity’s role.”

2060 – AI Revolution

In what some might call a chilling irony, AI Nostradamus warned that many humans will be caught up in the “fear and anxiety” of a “revolution” that sees AI “prosper” in 2060. Robots and machines will develop’ deep intelligences’ and humanity will have to ‘relearn’ its relationship with technology.

“In twenty and sixty, AI will thrive. A revolution that will come to life. Robots and machines, with deep intelligence, will reshape industries, the world around them. But fear and anxiety will also set in, as jobs are lost, and the futures look bleak. Man must adapt and learn again, live with technology and its advance.

2074 Humanity’s first colony on Mars

It’s been Elon Musk’s dream for years, and AI Nostradamus believes humanity will finally establish an outpost on the Red Planet at the end of the 21st century.

“In twenty-seventy-four, the stars will shine. How man embarks on a cosmic dream. Mars, the red planet, a goal in sight, a new frontier, a daring flight. Colonies will arise, in foreign lands, expanding the ambitious plans of humanity. But challenges await, in this unknown space, how humans adapt, to a strange place.”

2084 Cyborgs come true

The perfect fusion between man and machine, for so long something ripped from the pages of a science fiction novel, will come to fruition in just 61 years, predicts our technological prophet.

“In the year two thousand eighty-four, a discovery awaits, to open a new door. A breakthrough in science, mysterious and grand, revealing the secrets of our own strand. A new frontier, brain-machine fusion. Improve cognition, a great inclusion, with neural interfaces and intertwined minds. New possibilities of knowledge, to disconnect”.

2085 A new deadly pandemic breaks out

Just some 65 years after humanity’s COVID crisis, it looks like we’ll be attacked by another deadly virus, but it’s not all bad news.

“In the year eighty-five, an unknown disease will take over the world, with a fearful tone. Pandemic again, with its deadly power. The resilience of humanity, put to the test, in this fight. Unity and science will prevail, as humanity comes together, to break evil. A lesson learned, to take care of health and value life, more than wealth.

2099 Peace on Earth

In what we must admit seems like a remarkably convenient turn of events, our AI seer predicts that the long-dreamed of world peace will finally come true in the last year of the 21st century.

“In the year ninety-nine, a deep peace will cover nations, everywhere. A world once torn apart by war and strife will find harmony and a new lease on life. Borders erased, divisions erased as humanity comes together, with love and grace. A vision realized, of peace on Earth. A triumph of unity, and its glorious courage.”