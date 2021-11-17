Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 02:05

Ilsa, a consortium formed by a subsidiary of the Air Nostrum airline and the Italian Trenitalia, is the latest arrival in the Spanish high-speed business.

Ilsa high speed train.

The private management of high-speed rail reaches Spain. The Spanish company Operador Ferroviario de Levante -a subsidiary of Air Nostrum- and the Italian Trenitalia have formed the Intermodalidad de Levante consortium (Ilsa), which is taking the last steps to operate on the Ave lines in 2022. Ilsa will be the third Spanish high-speed railway operator, after Renfe, which manages the Ave and the ‘low cost’ Avlo brands, and the French Ouigo, owned by SNCF.

All of this is the result of liberalization of passenger transport by rail that Spain began last May with the entry into service of the first Ouigo trips. That liberalization has brought a competition that benefits the consumer because it lowers prices, increases frequencies, although it also reduces comfort somewhat. In addition, it will help to make profitable the huge investments that the Ave requires. The new agents will take advantage of the potential of our clients.approximately 3,500 kilometers of high-speed lines. A network that has demanded billions of euros from everyone’s pockets and that must be made accessible to the entire population, said the president of the railway manager, Adif, Isabel Pardo de Vera at the end of last year.

With liberalization, Adif achieves greater use of infrastructures and more income, since the companies pay a fee to the manager for the use of their facilities. In the next ten years, Ouigo and Ilsa will pay 1,800 euros for this concept.

Today, the route between Madrid and Barcelona is covered by two companies, Renfe, through Renfe and the ‘low cost’ Avlo, and SNCF, under the Ouigo brand. In these months, citizens have seen their daily trains increase from 34 to 50 who make that journey. Ilsa plans to offer 32 daily services -16 in each direction-.

The arrival of the competition has also caused a price reduction. After Ouigo’s aggressive campaign at its launch, which offers tickets between Madrid and Barcelona at 9 euros, Renfe counterattacks with Avlo rates starting from 5 euros.

This will keep the train gaining ground on the plane. In 2019, the last comparable year before the pandemic, the Ave moved 4.3 million people between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​compared to the 2.3 million people who used the Areo Bridge. Since the arrival of the Ave, the passengers of the Areo Bridge have fallen by 32%.

Ilsa is the last company to come to liberalization. Tomorrow to present his strategy in Madrid, the commercial name to use and its rates. Vctor Baares, CEO, affirms that we want to be the Vueling of trains, and the favorite brand that citizens choose to travel for business and leisure.

After the Madrid-Barcelona axis, the companies will extend their services to the routes Madrid-Valencia, Madrid-Seville and Madrid-Malaga. The plane has the days counted in the national short routes.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more