Air purifiers are not just for spring, with this prosenic model you can enjoy clean air in your home and also control it from your mobile.

Air purifiers are used a lot during spring because they are the worst time for allergy sufferers. Taking into account that there are more and more people with allergies and with the interest of living in an area with the cleanest air, this winter is a good time to get one of these devices.

Air purifier proscenic A8 SE It is a model at a good price that you can get now on Amazon for 79.20 euros.

Clean your home environment with this App-controlled air purifier, with 3 stages of filtration. Ideal for rooms of 25m².

Its normal price is close to 90 euros, so you can take advantage of an interesting price drop, long before they start to rise in price the closer we are to spring.

It has a 360º HEPA filter that absorbs and filters 99.97% of fine particles and allergens in suspension. Also dust, pet dander, tobacco smoke, mold, or pollen.

You can even recycle the air in your house to eliminate bad odors, both tobacco as indicated above, but also others such as humidity or food.

It is designed to clean 25m² environments, which means that it will take about 8 minutes to clean all the air in a bedroom type room.

It has WiFi connection to 2.5 GHz networks and the possibility of controlling it with its application, both on and off, as well as creating activity schedules or integrating it between devices compatible with Alexa or the Google assistant.

It can also be controlled from its front touch screen, which offers you information on air quality or its programs.

