Airbus reveals Loop, the International Space Station replacement for the next decade when it is destroyed

The International Space Station (ISS), a collaboration of several space agencies, is nearing the end of its life cycle. It is expected that by the year 2030, the ISS will be retired and dropped somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. However, several nations and companies such as Airbus are already working on new stations to continue space exploration.

Russia and China are building their own space stations, while NASA is developing its Gateway station, which will orbit the Moon. In the case of Airbus, it is working on the Loop project.

In accordance with The sixth, this space station is designed so that astronauts can live comfortably during extended stays in space. Initially, it would be designed to accommodate four crew members, but it can be modified to accommodate up to eight people.

Loop would have a diameter of eight meters and would be larger than any space station built before. It will feature a rigid outer shell that will protect astronauts from external influences.

The inside of Loop

As for the interior, Loop will have three separate floors or levels on three different decks. On the first level, astronauts will live, on the second level scientific experiments will be carried out, and on the third level there will be a centrifuge that will allow astronauts to experience Earth-like gravity and reduce the stress caused by weightlessness.

Loop

The space station will also feature a tunnel connecting the three decks. This tunnel will be surrounded by a greenhouse where astronauts will be able to grow their own plants and food, allowing them to enjoy a more varied and healthy diet during their stays in space.