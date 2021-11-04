And the Institute of Economic Studies, CEOE’s ‘think tank’, underlines: it is one of the countries that is recovering “more slowly”

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Spain is far from returning to pre-Covid levels, something that will not happen at all this year as the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, ventured, and that could even be delayed until 2023. verifies the real-time GDP prediction made by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF), which shows that, despite the employment pull, the economy is still five points below the end of 2019.

The agency directed by Cristina Herrero updated this measurement yesterday, incorporating precisely the positive data on Social Security affiliation and after the previous day had added those on energy consumption. And the result is that, Based on 100 of the fourth quarter of 2019, the economy is at 95 points, that is, it is still 5% below the level prior to the start of the pandemic.

The situation of the GDP contrasts with those good figures that the labor market is showing, and that has allowed membership does reach pre-crisis levels. It is a mismatch that has never occurred before in the Spanish economy, and less so notably. In the economic sphere, and in AIReF itself, this phenomenon has generated some confusion and protection measures such as the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) are pointed out as one of the reasons that explain it. In the business world, there is also a point to a possible emergence of jobs and submerged activity but, in any case, what is evidence is that the economy has lagged behind.

And in that slow recovery, Spain has detached itself from the European Union. Countries like Greece are already even above pre-Covid levels, and powers like Germany, France and Italy will do so soon.

The Spanish economy, on the other hand, will have to wait at least until mid-2022. This is what AIReF and also the Bank of Spain say, placing that moment between the second and third quarters of next year. And that, of course, provided that there are no negative surprises, that inflation problems and bottlenecks are not exacerbated and that, of course, European plans are adequately developed.

The Tax Authority itself, for example, last week lowered the growth expected for this year to 5.5%, while placing the rebound for next year at 6.3%. Of this last figure, 2.5 points correspond to the European plans, so any setback in this area, something that on the other hand would be very possible, would significantly reduce this data and would delay recovery even more.

All the figures presented so far show how unfortunate or, at least, difficult to fulfill, the forecasts that the Government set out in the macroeconomic table are. But in case there is any doubt, the Institute for Economic Studies (IEE), which is CEOE’s think tank, highlighted this situation with a very revealing fact: the economy will have to grow 9% in the last quarter of the year for the official estimates to be met.

This was expressed by the president of the IEE, igo Fernndez de Mesa, who together with Gregorio Izquierdo, director general of the same organization and former president of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), form one of the most powerful and successful study services in the country. In his opinion, the government’s macroeconomic picture is clearly too optimistic, and the IEE’s estimate is that the economy will not grow even 5% this year. Spain is one of the countries that is recovering its pre-pandemic GDP level more slowlyconfirmed Fernández de Mesa, who was Secretary of State for the Economy in the Ministry led by Luis de Guindos.And all this moderation, explained during his examination of the General State Budget project (PGE) for 2022, will be greatly noticed in the public accounts because the lower the economic growth, the lower the income.

