11/11/2021 at 21:38 CET

Rosa Maria Sanchez

The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (Airef) insisted this Thursday on the need for the National Institute of Statistics (INE) to adapt the publication of its reports on the Spanish economy to the process of preparing the Budgets so that what happened this year is not repeated: that the State accounts were built on forecasts presented on September 21, which were ruined two days later, when the INE lowered the growth of the second quarter of the year by almost two points.

“The Airef considers that everything possible should be done so that the General State Budgets, as an instrument for implementing the government’s fiscal policy, incorporate the most up-to-date information possible at the time of approval to avoid losing validity shortly after being approved, “the Tax authority when presenting its third quarter recommendations to public bodies.

Downward forecasts

Airef’s request coincides with the publication, this Thursday, of the new forecasts of the European Commission on the Spanish economy, which considerably lower the Government’s estimates. The Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, estimates that the growth of the Spanish Gross Domestic Product will be 4.6% this year and 5.5% in 2022, almost two points less than what the Spanish Executive projects for this year ( 6.5%) and a point and a half (7%) the next. Airef itself has also lowered its forecasts, to 5.5% and 6.3% for this year and next, at an intermediate point between the European Commission and the Government.

The truth is, also, that the president of Airef, Cristina Herrero explained in his appearance in the Congress of Deputies that the lower growth of the economy was not going to prevent the reduction of deficit public expected by the Government, and estimated rates of 7.9% of GDP in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022, which are somewhat lower, even than official estimates (8.4% and 5% respectively).

Non-compliance with the recommendations

The recommendation of the Fiscal Authority to the INE for a statistics calendar that is closer to the process of preparing State Budgets has not been heeded by the statistics institute on the grounds that its planning conforms “to the established principle of coherence and comparability. at Good Practice Code“, according to Airef herself.

In its quarterly report, the Fiscal Authority reveals that neither the Ministry of Finance, nor the Ministry of Economy, nor the INE have complied with the recommendations made by Airef to guarantee the sustainability of public accounts and stability budget and to reinforce the transparency of public accounts.

In accordance with the principle of comply or explain, both the ministries and the INE have chosen to explain that either it is not the opportune moment to implement recommendations (such as preparing a fiscal adjustment strategy in the medium term); or they are unnecessary (such as incorporating more budgetary and fiscal information in the macroeconomic scenario); or that compliance is not possible (as in the case of the INE’s statistical calendar).