

Mother and daughter were detained at the Denver airport on suspicion of human trafficking.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

Last October 22 Mary MacCarthy and her daughter Moira were detained at the Denver airport on suspicion of human trafficking.

As the mother of the 10-year-old girl recalled: “Southwest Airlines called Denver police on suspicion of human trafficking involving my daughter and me as passengers. “.

To say of MacCarthy on that occasion they took this flight because he was returning from his brother’s funeral who lived in Denver and never imagined it would be related to a human trafficking issue.

Once they got off the plane, mother and daughter were detained by the police, which led her to record the moment to have evidence of her arrest without reason, while the little girl began to cry out of fear.

The police report reveals that a Southwest flight attendant contacted local authorities and reported that a female passenger was possibly involved in human trafficking because they boarded “suspiciously late.”

“Your claim that we board the flight suspiciously late (that) we supposedly did not speak to each other during the flight and supposedly I forbade the flight crew to speak with my daughter … none of those statements are true”Said the infant’s mother.

MacCarthy considers that the accusation is actually more of a racial issue by Southwest Airlines and now she wants them to pay for the bad time they put her daughter through, and for raising falsehoods.

“We had been profiled as a white mother with an African American girl, I know that if I had a blonde daughter we would not have to go through this trauma,” MacCarthy said.

Given the facts, the airline released a press release clarifying everything: “We were discouraged to hear the story of this mother when she was traveling with her daughter. We are conducting a review of the situation internally and will contact the Client to address their concerns and offer our apologies for your experience traveling with us. Our employees receive solid training on human trafficking. Above all, Southwest Airlines prides itself on providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for the millions of customers who travel with us each year. “

Despite the apologies, Mary MacCarthy is seriously considering suing the airline.

It may interest you: