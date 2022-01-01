

American passengers are experiencing delays and cancellations during their Christmas vacation.

In the United States, travelers continue to suffer from the cancellation of flights in the middle of the end of the year holidays. This Friday thousands of national and international trips were delayed or canceled, adding to the interruptions that have occurred in the week of Christmas holidays, reported ..

The reasons for cancellations are due to the adverse weather conditions and increased cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which have affected the crews of different airlines.

On the last day of the year more than 2,400 flights worldwide, including more than 1,100 within the United States entering or leaving this country, were affected, according to FlightAware.com. In total, there were almost four thousand delays around the world.

The Christmas season is a time of maximum influx of air travel, but due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it has caused a strong wave of Covid-19 infections that has affected pilots and flight personnel.

The appearance of Ómicron has generated record numbers of infections in countries around the world. In the United States, transportation companies are cutting their services due to staff shortages due to Covid-19, while the Omicron variant spreads throughout the nation.

One day before the end of 2021, The United States registered more than 290,000 new infections daily, according to a . tally.

In New York particularly, more than 74 thousand cases of Covid-19 were registeredafter 336,000 exams, with a 22% positivity rate, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The outlook for travelers looks tough as US airline cabin crew and support personnel are reluctant to work overtime during the year-end travel season, despite financial incentives.

Workers fear catching coronavirus, in addition to preferring to refrain from dealing with unruly passengers, according to the unions of different airlines.

