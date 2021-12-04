Aislinn Derbez confirms courtship with influencer Jonathan Kubben

After several months of uncertainty on the part of his followers, the famous actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez announced that she has a engagement with influencer Jonathan Kubben.

Recently, the actress Aislinn Derbez confirmed that for nine months she has been in a relationship with Jonathan Kubben, a well-known Belgian-born influencer with Mexican ancestry.

It was through her official Instagram account, where Aislinn shared a photo with her new boyfriend and dedicated a message to him.

This wonderful man makes me as happy as in the photo … And what do you think? I really want to live many adventures and grow and enjoy as much as I can with him, “said Eugenio Derbez’s daughter.

It may interest you: Aislinn Derbez for a famous magazine, she looks more beautiful than ever

Without a doubt, this news surprised her millions of followers enough, because today they see her better than ever.

Thank you Jonathan for the laughter, the adventures, the fun, and the love you have brought into my life. Since I met you, I was too surprised by your creativity, your intelligence, your very different way of living life through everything you do. “

While Jonathan shared a photo kissing the artist and wrote: “This is not what they believe. Not even what we believe. We do not know if it is out of a fairy tale or if we are in a parenthesis of our lives.”

The only thing I know is that I am immensely happy when we are together like this, I do not know where all this will take us, but I know it was worth it, “added the influencer.

It is worth mentioning that nine months ago, Aislinn traveled to Guatemala with her brother Vadhir Derbez, the actor Alosian Vivancos and with Jonathan, at which time they had already started their relationship.

For his part, Jonathan shared a photo in which he appears with Eugenio Derbez’s daughter, which was reposted by her on her Instagram stories.

This is not what you think. Not even what we believe. We don’t know if it’s out of a fairy tale or if we’re in a hiatus in our lives, “Kubben said.

As expected, the reactions of the fans were immediate and many sent them their good wishes at this stage of his life.

Kubben is 32 years old and was born in Belgium, but has Mexican ancestry from his mother.

He was a swimmer in his youth, however he had to leave it due to an injury, and is currently dedicated to social networks, especially sharing content about tourism and travel.