From the beginning of their romance, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann immediately became the dream couple for thousands of followers, and their love was sealed in 2015 when they said “yes, I accept”.

Their marriage was consummated with the arrival of little Kai in February 2018, but the actors’ love only lasted five years, problems that were evidenced in the Amazon Prime reality show: “On a trip with Derbez.”

Their marriage was like a true fairy tale but overnight the couple announced that they would separate; however, they will continue to raise a family for their little daughter.

It was through an image on their Instagram accounts where the protagonists of “A la mala” shared that they officially separated in March 2020, and months later he began to have a partner.

Despite everything, they remain very good friends. Photo: IG / aislinnderbez

And it is that Kai’s parents have been quite civilized in this new stage of their relationship, as Aislinn gets along quite well with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

It was in July 2020, just four months after he left Derbez that Mauricio made his relationship with the model Paulina Burrola official, whom he met 60 days before ending their marriage.

Many users of social networks began to question their relationship, as they say that the actor was unfaithful to the member of the Derbez dynasty, and was even the victim for many.

The actor and the model have spilled honey on social networks. Photo: IG / mauriciochmann

But now, the story is different, as fate decided to send the 35-year-old actress another chance.

Aislinn Derbez’s new heartthrob

Many rumors had already begun to circulate through networks, but finally, José Eduardo’s sister, Aitana and Vadhir Derbez dared to shout to the world that: “It is worth falling in love again.”

It was through a tender postcard where she is kissing her new boyfriend, and it is about the Belgian-born influencer, Jonathan Kubben, with whom she has maintained a friendship for months.

And is that according to the revelations of the star, has tried to keep their relationship a secret because he does not want to return to “sell” the idea of ​​the fairy tale or the perfect relationship.

“This wonderful man makes me as happy as in the photo… And what do you think? I really want to live many adventures and grow and enjoy as much as I can with him, “said Aislinn.

Apparently the couple has already been dating for a few months. Photo: IG / aislinnderbez

The image immediately caused a lot of noise within the star’s followers, as the image almost reached one million likes, as well as thousands of comments from her followers.

Who is Jonathan Kubben?

Jonathan Kubben is an influencer who was born in Belgium, and is 32 years old, but has Mexican ancestry from his mother.

The internet star is a lover of sports, because in his adolescence he practiced swimming, but he had to leave it due to an injury, and has found a new world to explode in social networks.

The young man has more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram. Photo: IG /

Jona is also a lecturer and floods his social networks with content especially on tourism and travel.

The influencer also took a moment to share how happy he is to start a new relationship with the famous Mexican actress, as he shared a photo of both kissing and assures that he is happier than ever.

“This is not what they believe. Not even what we believe. We do not know if it is out of a fairy tale or if we are in a hiatus of our lives,” Kubben said.

Apparently the couple is better than ever. Photo: IG / jonathankubben

