Aislinn Derbez enjoys the company of her boyfriend and family

Recently, the famous actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez has boasted the relationship she has with the influencer Jonathan Kubben with his family, this through a series of photographs on social networks.

That’s right, through social networks the actress showed her boyfriend sharing games with his family.

Actress Aislinn Derbez shared on social networks that her family already shares time with her new boyfriend, the influencer Jonathan Kubben.

Through her official Instagram account, Aislinn Derbez shared a couple of videos with her brothers and Jonathan Kubben.

It may interest you: Aislinn Derbez will leave Mexico due to insecurity

In the videos you can see the comedian José Eduardo and Vadhir lived with their sister’s new boyfriend.

In addition, through her videos, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter shows that her brothers have already accepted Jonathan Kubben, as they appear enjoying an afternoon together.

It is worth mentioning that it was recently revealed that Aislinn Derbez’s boyfriend defends her from Mauricio Ochmann.

On the other hand, amid laughter and jokes, Aislinn Derbez’s siblings share table tennis and table games with Jonathan Kubben, proving that he has already won over the family.

In the first video, through the actress’s official Instagram account, José Eduardo decides to surrender and award the victory of a tennis match to his brother Vadhir.

He didn’t win, but I don’t give up, “he said.

Afterwards, Jonathan Kubben is seen playing with his brother, singer-actor Vadhir Derbez, and afterwards they are seen enjoying a game of chess.

Come on, man, what are you waiting for ”, says Jonathan Kubben to Vadhir Derbez between laughter.

Ultimately, Jonathan Kubben turned out to be the winner and Vadhir Derbez joked about his defeat.

I’m leaving, uh, that’s not okay, I didn’t like you anymore .. Whatever you call this dude, “said Eugenio Derbez’s son.

After much speculation, a couple of weeks ago the romance between Aislinn Derbez and content creator Jonathan Kubben was confirmed.

In fact, it was the first of December when Aislinn Derbez shared a photo on her Instagram account, along with Jonathan Kubben.

In the photograph, in which they appear giving a passionate kiss, he added a brief and tender message.