. Aislinn Derbez has a new boyfriend, he is the speaker Jonathan Kubben.

Aislinn Derbez is celebrating after publicly making her love affair with speaker Jonathan Kubben known.

The actress announced that she has been dating her new heartthrob for months, according to information reviewed by the Univision show “Despierta América”.

Who magazine reported that Kubben is born in Belgium, but has Mexican ancestry. Derbez’s handsome boyfriend is a social media celebrity with more than 562,000 followers on the Instagram platform.

“We are already going to be nine months old because it was like immediately. It has been a very interesting story, full of growth, “admitted Aislinn Derbez when talking about her new love relationship during an exclusive interview with Who magazine.

This is what you should know:

Aislinn Derbez referred to her new boyfriend as her complement

After nine months of love affair with Jonathan Kubben, Aislinn Derbez opened her heart and offered an interview to Who magazine to talk for the first time about the beautiful romance she has been living with the handsome man of Belgian origin.

“He has those parts that I lack,” Derbez confessed in the interview with the Mexican publication.

In her conversation with Who magazine, the actress doubted that in 2022 her fans will be able to enjoy the adventures that she has been living with Kubben during the trips they have made to exotic places in the world, so it is possible that the couple take part in a project on social media.

Aislinn Derbez’s boyfriend is a travel content creator

With thousands of fans around the world, Jonathan Kubben is a social media star who has made his own name creating travel content to entertain and educate each of his followers.

“Mom, I’m fine”, is the emblematic phrase of Kubben in the photographs that he usually shares on social networks from imposing parts of the world such as Turkey, Colombia or Switzerland.

Along with his role as a travel content creator, Aislinn Derbez’s boyfriend is a producer of television series and a speaker in important places around the world.

Kubben is a social volunteer for non-profit organizations

Along with his professional projects, Jonathan Kubben often collaborates with non-profit organizations to travel to countries of extreme poverty.

In the month of May 2019, Kubben traveled to Madagascar to do social volunteering with UNICEF in communities with high rates of extreme poverty, figures that tend to go hand in hand with children who are forced to leave school as consequence of the precarious situation that they live in their homes.

During her trip to Madagascar, Aislinn Derbez’s boyfriend documented each of the experiences she lived in communities of extreme poverty, this with the purpose of educating people about the precarious situation that residents of countries have to deal with. the African continent.