The famous actress and model Mexican Aislinn Derbez is known for her beauty that no one can deny to be true, and now she has looked uniquely for a famous magazine managing to snatch the sighs of his millions of fans.

On several occasions the celebrity has posed in flirty swimsuits that are perfect for any figure, since it is also her goal, to imply that anyone can wear them and look just as beautiful.

However, this time the photographs were somewhat different, as in his most recent photo with which he stole thousands of hearts.

The businesswoman also looked more beautiful than ever with a headdress that completely highlighted all her fine facial features, the photograph is in black and white, so it is not known if her wardrobe had a particular color.

However, what is more than clear to us is that they were not really ordinary and that it made her look like a princess.

While as accessories, the famous woman only wears small earrings, although their shape cannot be distinguished, although they looked perfect with her hair collected that gave her a lot of elegance and helped to highlight her elegant neck.

It should be noted that this photograph was published by Eugenio Derbez’s daughter on his official Instagram account, which he accompanied with the following caption:

Of those beautiful photos that I never posted for @ thewalk.com.mx. “, The actress wrote in the publication.

It is worth mentioning that The Walk is a magazine that usually shares trends and the latest fashion news from celebrities and influencers.

On the other hand, last month, Aislinn Derbez worried her millions of fans, after sharing a series of photographs in which she was seen wearing a collar and injuries to what appear to be her arm and leg.

It all started when the beautiful actress shared a photograph within her Instagram stories in which she could be seen in the middle of the forest with slings on one arm and one foot, so she immediately turned on the alerts among her followers.

And it is that, the first-born of the producer Eugenio Derbez revealed that she overcame her fear of horses after feeling the need to ride a horse, this as part of her work as a mother, so her followers associated the recent event with an alleged fall of horse.