Aislinn Derbez talks about her romance with Jonathan Kubben

A couple of days ago, the famous Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez revealed why she fell in love with the photographer and influencer Jonathan Kubben, this after having confirmed their love relationship.

Aislinn Derbez made it official through photographs on her official Instagram account that her time without a partner had come to an end, so it was time to publicly begin a romantic relationship with Jonathan Kubben.

The film protagonist revealed through her insta stories what was the reason why she had fallen in love with the television series producer: his hair.

In a sarcastic way, the actress reacted to her great “mane” without combing her hair, which was in a too disorderly state.

It was her hair that won me over ”, accompanied by a frustrated person emoji.

With a great sense of humor, the actress has caused her 11.8 million followers on the famous social network of the little camera to react with great joy to the joke of the new couple.

It was to be expected that she continues with the great humor of the whole family “,” I like that you did not lose your laugh and sense of humor “,” What a joy that now you are starting a relationship again and the jokes are not lacking “,” A divorce and nothing changed and that is incredible, what a great human being you are ”,“ If you have hair like a lion ”.

As you may recall, Aislinn uncovered the romance on December 1 in an interview, where she confessed that they have been dating for nine months.

However, it is up to this point that they decided to make it publicly known because they both feel ready to do so.

We are already going to be nine months old because it was like immediately. It has been a very interesting story, full of growth. He has those parts that I need, ”said the protagonist of La casa de las flores.

It should be noted that the photographs on Instagram have been the means of communication with his fans and the press.

In addition, Jonathan himself was also the one who announced through his Instagram account that he maintains a relationship with Aislinn Derbez with a tender message and a photo in which they show the love they have for each other.

This is not what you think. Not even what we believe. We do not know if it is out of a fairy tale or if we are in a parenthesis of our lives. ⠀ All I know is that I am immensely happy when we are together like this “

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter had argued on various occasions that she preferred not to reveal if she had a new boyfriend after her divorce with Mauricio Ochmann, since she thought that people would criticize her for her decisions, as well as having to maintain various details of his life in private to avoid bad comments.