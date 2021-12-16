Aislinn Derbez will leave Mexico due to insecurity

Recently, the famous actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez announced that if she will follow in the footsteps of Eugenio Derbez and will leave Mexico due to the insecurity that is experienced every day in the country, although it is something that weighs on her.

In addition, the beautiful 35-year-old actress also revealed how Alessandra Rosaldo is after facing health problems.

As you may recall, Aislinn Derbez met at the opening of a store in the south of Mexico City, and spoke about whether she has thought about moving from Mexico due to insecurity, as her father did in 2019 after selling a luxurious house for 40 million pesos.

This is how the daughter of Eugenio Derbez She spoke to various media while she was at the inauguration of a store in a CDMX plaza, where she was questioned about the insecurity in Mexico, and that if, like her father, she has decided to move to Mexico City. another country.

I’m here all the time, the truth is that I come, I go. I’m working a lot in Mexico, the truth is that I’m not, ”emphasized Eugenio’s daughter, who can’t imagine, for now, leaving Mexico.

As you may recall, Eugenio Derbez wanted to stay with his house south of Mexico City, but after moving to the United States in 2013, the actor decided to sell it for 40 million due to the insecurity that exists in the Mexican capital.

He is afraid to come, due to the insecurity that exists in the CDMX, because he was greatly affected by the robbery at his house, which was in an exclusive subdivision in the south of the city, in December 2016, ″ said the magazine in its edition of the October 22, 2019.

After the robbery of the Derbez house, his son Vadhir declared that only one truck had been stolen, however, later it was learned that the thieves took some watches, glasses and money from the property, a loot that amounted to about 5 million Mexican pesos.

For Eugenio it was totally exhausting to have to be coming to Mexico all the time to testify while the process lasted, and in the end he did not agree with the sentence given to the criminals, since apparently it can be reduced by half for good behavior of the thieves, so they could go free in a few months and once again be committing crimes in the streets, “he explained.

On the other hand, the actress spoke about the participation of Alessandra Rosaldo, in the 90S POP TOUR, where her father’s partner and Chacho Gaytán are part of the cast with their concept Sentidos Opuestos.

Likewise, he was able to confirm to the press that fortunately the singer is in an optimal state of health.