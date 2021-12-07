12/06/2021 at 21:00 CET

X. Serrano

The Ajax They come to the last day of the group stage with the first place assured after winning in the five previous games. This Tuesday night, in front of the Sporting, the Dutch team will seek a victory that will allow them to join the select club of teams that have entered the knockout phase of the Champions League with full of victories.

A milestone that has previously only been achieved Milan (1992-93), the PSG (1994-95), the Spartak Moscow (1995-96), the Barça (2002-03), the Real Madrid (2011-12 and 2014-15) and the Bayern Munich (2019-20).

The Ajax, which in Lisbon won by a resounding 1-5, has in its ranks the top director of this edition of the Champions, Sebastien Haller, author of nine goals as well as the gunner of the Bayern Robert Lewandowski.

Four of them arrived in the José Alvalade and the Sporting, who is assured of second place but cannot reach the Ajax, will seek to take revenge on Dutch soil. The Portuguese champion arrives in a good moment of form and has eleven victories among all the competitions.

Probable lineups

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Gravenberch; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller.

Sporting: Adam; Inácio, Neto, Esgaio; G. Esteves, Ugarte, Bragança, M. Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho and Nuno Santos.