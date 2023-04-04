Akira Toriyama clarifies the unusual reason why a romance between Mai and Trunks is born

Just when we wanted to get romantic, Akira Toriyama ruins our mood with his recent statements related to the courtship that Trunks and Mai will imminently have in Dragon Ball Super.

The two characters are already a couple in the apocalyptic future of Trunks that we met in the Cell and Androids arc. So this pattern will most likely be repeated in the present of the timeline in the original Dragon Ball stories.

There were a thousand reasons why Trunks and an ex-villain could end up together. What both suffered in the apocalyptic future was the perfect excuse that the writers could find to explain the courtship of this pair.

However, since that is something that does not move Akira Toriyama, the sensei decided to be frontal and tell the reasons why he decides to give these characters a romance.

Let’s remember that Mai is one of the original Dragon Ball characters. She comes out as a member of Pilaf’s organization that seeks to dominate the world through a wish obtained from the dragon balls.

Their always clumsy actions made them like children and in this way they remain until they begin to grow alongside Trunks and Goten. In this way, the romance between Mai and Vegeta’s son seems like a matter of a short time.

Why did you do it Akira Toriyama? Spaghetti Code takes a review from DBS Chronicles in which there are statements by sensei Toriyama saying that he brought this pair together so that future writers of his series would have different stories to develop.

“Maybe if I inject a bit of romance, further developments will come more easily,” Akira said.