Akira Toriyama confesses that one of the most fearsome villains in the series was born from one of his nightmares

When we talk about villains there is a lot of fabric to cut in the Dragon Ball universe. There are all kinds and with different levels of power, which have meant different threats to the planet and to the Z Fighters.

The creation process of each one has been different from the imagination of Akira Toriyama. And it seems really brutal to us that one of the most impressive is born from the subconscious of the Japanese mangaka.

Akira Toriyama has confessed in an interview that one of the best villains that Dragon Ball has appeared first in his nightmares. And from these bad dreams he took his pencil and captured the representation of the character.

Who was that villain that stunned him during the break? Frieza, cataloged by fan service as the best of all the adversaries that the Z Warriors have faced. According to a review made by vandalAkira Toriyama had dreams of a lizard with a deep look, when he was just a child.

The magaka remembers that that nightmare tormented him for several nights in his childhood, and that episode served as the basis for the development of Frieza and his amazing transformations. Later, in the creation work for the final form, the illustrators resorted to different visions.

However, that nightmare of Akira Toriyama as a child was the basis for the creation of the evil Emperor of the Universe, which is still in force in recent Dragon Ball Super stories.