01/11/2022 at 20:17 CET

The Qatari pilot Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Hilux), outstanding leader of the Dakar 2022 car general, has been penalized this Tuesday with five minutes for the commissioners of the race for taking time to fasten the seat belt as he set off after changing a flat tire on stage eight, held on Monday.

The stewards report that “they have learned of a video posted on social media showing that car No. 201 (that of Al-Attiyah and his co-driver, Mathieu Baumel) had to stop in the eighth stage due to a puncture. the (driver and co-driver) changed the tire, got back in the car and it started immediately. The stewards consider that the time elapsed between the return to the passenger compartment and the departure was too short to properly fasten the seat belts of the crew. “

And they add that “in accordance with article 13.3.5 of the regulations, the commissioners requested the images from the surveillance camera of the on-board surveillance camera (OBSC) from the organizer for further investigation.”

“The OBSC video received by the stewards clearly shows that immediately after getting into the vehicle, the pilot put the vehicle into gear. Furthermore, the video shows that the crew was busy for 1 minute and 45 seconds correctly fastening their seat belts, “they add.

“For a short time, the co-pilot even held the steering wheel to give the driver the opportunity to fasten his seat belt,” specify the commissioners.

They also recall that the cross-country rally sports regulations “are very clear in its article 48.1, which states that whenever a vehicle is in motion on any type of selective section and until the control stop, the crew must wear approved helmets, the required safety clothing and have the seat belts properly fastened. “

Therefore, the commissioners conclude that “the behavior of the crew constitutes a violation of the regulations” and that he also “obtained a time advantage of 1:45 minutes for his non-compliant behavior. It is necessary to impose a sanction that compensates for the time advantage”, in this case of five minutes.

After this sanction, Al Attiyah remains in the car lead, although he leads by 39:05 minutes over the second, Frenchman Sébastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), remains in 34:05.