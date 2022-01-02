01/02/2022 at 15:51 CET

.

The Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) did not hesitate in navigation, which made the Spanish Carlos Sainz Y Lucas Cruz (Audi) were lost and practically said goodbye to their chances of victory by placing themselves 2 hours, seven minutes and 7 seconds behind the lead, and they also prevailed on the second day of competition, leading the general car by 12 minutes and 44 seconds. his main persecutor, the French Sebastien loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme).

Of the candidates for victory, only the Frenchman, together with his co-driver, the Belgian Fabian lurquin, they knew how to respond to the dominance of the Qatari in a first day of real competition in which the sixth checkpoint, 280 kilometers out of the 334 timed, caused havoc first in motorcycles and later in cars.

Czech Martin Prokop (Benzina Orlen) finished third the stage 21 minutes and 21 seconds behind Al-Attiyah.

With those three drivers already at the finish line, Sainz Y cross they led the group of favorites that were lost while searching for the sixth checkpoint. The Audi GPS showed the continuous turns trying to find the good track, with the added difficulty that the heavy rains that fell overnight in Ha’il erased references that appeared in the road books. 2 hours, 6 minutes and 23 seconds were left with respect to Al-Attiyah at this point.

Black day for Audi and its innovative hybrid vehicle, which says goodbye to all the options to win and not to reliability problems that could be assumed at the beginning of the test; What from now until January 14 when the test ends, they will have to test. Mattias Ekstrom He also got lost, although he found the route earlier and left ‘only’ 1 hour and 22 minutes.

For his part, the French Stéphane Peterhansel, winner of the Dakar 14 times – six on motorcycles and eight in cars – broke the rear suspension of his car at kilometer 153 of the special, when he was in second position in the timesheets, and had to wait to be assisted.

The first Spanish in the stage this Sunday was Nani Rome (Bahrain Raid Xtreme). The winner in motorcycles in 2004 and in cars in 2014 also had navigation problems and left 1h17’45 ” over the head. Time that, added to the 49 seconds of the first day after having problems with a door that was opened in the middle of the special, greatly diminished his options to fight for the final victory.

Yes, there was a Spanish presence among the top positions, with the co-pilot Armand monleon -ex of Gerard farres in light vehicles- guide to the Argentine Lucio Alvarez (Overdrive Toyota) to fourth place, at 26’31 & rdquor; from To the–Attiyah.

In addition to Pike, two other Argentines finished in the top 11 in a chaotic stage. Sebastian Halpern (Mini X-Raid), 6th at 28’16 & rdquor; Y Orlando Newfoundland, together with the Spanish co-pilot Daniel Oliveras, 11th to 48.21 & rdquor; They completed the good performance of the South American country.

Top five finishers of the special:

one – Nasser Al-Attiyah (CAT-Toyota): 3h19’57 & rdquor;

two – Sebastien loeb (FRA-Bahrain Raid Xtreme): at 12’7 & rdquor;

3 – Martin Prokop (CHE-Benzina Orlen): at 21’21 & rdquor;

4 – Lucio Alvarez (ARG-Overdrive Toyota): at 26’31 & rdquor;

5 – Vladimir Vasilyev (RUS-VRT Team): at 27’52 & rdquor ;.

First five classified in the general car:

one – Nasser Al-Attiyah (CAT-Toyota): 3h50’53 & rdquor;

two – Sebastien loeb (FRA-Bahrain Raid Xtreme): at 12’44 & rdquor;

3 – Martin Prokop (CHE-Benzina Orlen): at 22’39 & rdquor;

4 – Lucio Alvarez (ARG-Overdrive Toyota): at 27’52 & rdquor;

5 – Vladimir Vasilyev (RUS-VRT Team): at 28’58 & rdquor; –

19 – Nani Rome (ESP- Bahrain Raid Xtreme): at 1h18’34 & rdquor;

twenty-one – Oscar Powerful (ESP-Astara Team): at 1h25’20 & rdquor;

29 – Carlos Sainz (ESP-Audi): at 2h7’7 & rdquor ;.