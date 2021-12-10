12/10/2021 at 17:02 CET

The Qatari Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah This Friday virtual champion of the Cross Country Rally World Cup was proclaimed after scoring the victory in the third stage and penultimate stage of the Ha’il Rally in the desert of Saudi Arabia, scene of the next Dakar.

The Toyota driver started in second position but managed to overtake the Pole Jakub Przygonski, which started from the first starting line. The victory in this third stage of 249 km mathematically converts Al-Attiyah and his co-pilot, the French Mathieu Baumel, in world champions, as long as your car exceeds all the final reviews, the only scenario where they could lose their world title.

It is the fifth world champion title for the 50-year-old driver – the fourth for Baumel– after those achieved in 2008, 2015, 2016 and 2017: “A good day for us and another stage victory under our belt. Now we need to bring the car safely to the finish line tomorrow,” said the five-time champion.

In the absence of a test and with the title of champion already decided, the pilots will face tomorrow the last test of the world calendar, the shortest of this test (148 km), which has pass controls at kilometers 65, 82, 87 , 129 and 142.

Laia Sanz, accompanied by her Italian co-driver Maurizio Gerini in the Mini, he managed to make up for lost time in the second stage and finished in a creditable sixth position, just over 10 minutes behind Al-Attiyah. The Catalan is in tenth place overall, with a time of 11:09:52.

Armand Montleón, Spanish co-pilot of the Argentine Lucia Alvarez, He is fifth in the classification with a time of 10h 25m 36s and with the possibility of climbing several positions, since only eight minutes separate him from the fourth and third place.