11/30/2021

On at 18:12 CET

The president of the Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, denied this Monday, at the Ballon d’Or gala, having maintained contacts with the coach Zinedine Zidane and assured that they are very happy with their current coach, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

“Pochettino is our coach and he is happy to be with us and we with him. Everybody needs time “Al-Khelaifi said shortly before the start of France Football magazine’s 65th Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The door closed to Zidane

In addition, the president of PSG assured that they were happy with Pochettino and that they had nothing to do with Zidane: “We have not had contact with ZidaneHe is a great coach, but we also have a very good one. “

In recent weeks, Mauricio Pochettino’s position at PSG has been on the tightrope, the Argentine coach is not being able to bring out the immense quality of his squad, which until Neymar’s injury It had a historical trident, formed by the Brazilian, Mbappe and Messi, recently crowned for the seventh time, as best player on the planet.

The current PSG coach sounded like a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, a door that was closed, at least, until the end of the season with the arrival of Ralf Rangnick to the bench of the Red Devils.