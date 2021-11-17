House of Gucci is the next film directed by the acclaimed director Ridley Scott and opens on November 25. It has a cast of great artists that undoubtedly raises the expectations of the public, such as Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. The film’s story is based on the book La Casa Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Insanity, Glamor and Greed, written by Sara Gay Forden, who in turn took as a reference a story that occurred in real life. The early critics are already arriving, as various media have praised the work that the actors are doing in the film, especially the interpretations of Jared Leto and Lady Gaga.

These actors recently attended an interview for Access, in which they discussed various topics related to the film. To start, the reporter for this medium asked about the first impressions they had of each other when they met for the first time on set; Al Pacino decided to take the floor and talk about his first meeting with Jared Leto In the filming, he mentions that for him it was something surprising, because he did not recognize it because it was characterized. The actor answered the following:

Well, I could say that for my part, I’m going to talk about Jared Leto, because Leto He approached me and I didn’t know who he was, he just came and approached me and I thought: Who is this? You know, now we are in Rome, there is quarantine, and suddenly this guy somehow enters the set, he approaches me, and then he called me ‘dad’, I thought ‘I’m really going to need help’, ‘someone is going to have to help me ‘and someone did it because they yelled’ is Jared‘and I saw it was him, well I couldn’t tell it was him by looking at it no matter what, and I just bowed and thought,’ I’m in the presence of a genius’ and when that happens, I bow, and I said it because it was an inspiration.

After the big words that Pacino told Jared, the reporter went to Leto and asked how he felt hearing this, also adding that his transformation for the film was completely incredible, the singer and actor replied:

It is very amazing to listen to Al Pacino Saying this, he is one of my favorite actors of all time, and he is someone who has been a huge influence on my acting career, his performance in Dog day breakfast It is magnificent, it belongs to a museum. It was powerful to meet him like this on my first day characterized as the character, of course he ignored me, and I thought, why is he being so rude? But he just didn’t know who I was.

Laughing at the final comment of Jared, the interview continued and Al Pacino added a few more words to his point of view on Leto, praising his acting skills and making it clear that he fully respects him as an actor. He stated the following:

The extraordinary of what Jared does with all this, is that, despite all the characterization that covers it, the human being comes out, the human being of the character he plays, is complete, is fully appreciated, is not covered by all these prosthetics, but these only they improve it.

