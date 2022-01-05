01/05/2022 at 12:54 CET

Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz have shown once again that if it were not for the setback in the navigation of the opening day of the Dakar, in which they lost more than two hours, they would now be fighting seriously for the final victory in the rally, with the added merit that they compete with a new hybrid technology prototype, the Audi RS e-tron, for the first time in the history of the race.

After winning the first victory with a car powered by electric power on Tuesday, this Wednesday at Sainz He had to open the track on the fourth stage, the longest of the Dakar, with 465 km of special. And even so, the Madrilenian has been a true ‘steamroller’. He passed the last sections of the special with the best time and reached the finish line in third position, only surpassed by the Saudi Al-Rajhi (Toyota), who has signed his first victory in this edition and for the leader of the event Nasser Al-Attiyah, getting closer to his final goal.

Problems for Peterhansel and Nani Roma

Meanwhile, his partner Stéhane Peterhansel has certified that it is facing its worst rally in many years. The most successful rider in the history of the Dakar, with 14 ‘toauregs’ in his windows, already accumulated a penalty of 26 hours after his breakdown on Sunday, but today he suffered again. In the reception of a jump, the French has broken a shock absorber, damaging the fan and the water radiator of his Audi RS Q e-tron in the process. “We are going to stay here for the moment,” warned “Monsieur Dakar” as he awaited the arrival of assistance.

Nor has it been an easy day for Nani Roma and Álex Haro (BRX), who have lost a lot of time when their Hunter stopped at km 80 due to a mechanical problem. The Spaniard and his co-driver Alex Haro have been able to continue after repairing it but no longer have options in the race.

The South African Henk Lategan He led the stage until the ‘way point’ at km 238, which passed with a 2’30 ” advantage over Nasser Al-Attiyah, second, but at km 310 his dream was over due to a wheel problem rear right.