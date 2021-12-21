SpiderMan falls short! Turns out that Alaïa he gave his mother a great scare, Adamari Lopez, and his dad, Toni Costa, well I know “climbed“to a wall, without protection and is that its new hobby is nothing more and nothing less than climb. It should be noted that the driver’s daughter has several activities that dominates.

Alaïa every day is overcome more and is that apart from fencing Y ride, the little girl speaks with sign language; something that saves the lives of thousands of people. Now, Toni Costa has shown that her little girl is an adventurer.

“We are waiting to enter a spectacular site,” he emphasized Toni Costa.

In a video you can see how Alaïa climbs the walls as if I would have always done and slides down the wall afterward, doing abseiling like a professional.

Here the VIDEO:

Adamari López: What university degree did Alaïa’s mother study?

Adamari López is not just a pretty face and the famous telenovela actress has a successful college career behind her. In addition to the success it achieved wild cat, friends and rivals and even Under the reins of love the driver also has a great triumph in her professional life.

Although from a very young age she followed her dreams in the showbizAdamari never left his studies behind, this as a request made by his father because for him the most important thing was to have a good education up the sleeve. According to the same driver, that was the only condition that imposed by his father to continue with the dream of an actress.

López entered the Sacred Heart University, in his native Puerto Rico, where he obtained a degree in Communications with a concentration in Advertising.

Have you worked in the ADVERTISING industry?

It should be noted that despite finishing his degree and having his degree, Adamari Lopez If it served him for his personal development since he learned that it was key to work and stay in people’s minds, so he applied “certain advertising strategies to his life.”

“Being as I am is one of the things that most unites me to people because they feel it and know me as I am and against that there is no strategy worth advertising“Lopez said.

Adamari also started with a master’s degree in Public relations In this case, he did not finish it, since just at that moment in his life he had the opportunity to start working in Mexico with Televisa and he did not think twice when it came to going after his dreams.

Here is his first television appearance:

