At the gates of a ‘second Marbella case’

DAVID VIGARIO

Albuquerque (Badajoz)

Updated on Monday, November 15, 2021 – 01:27

The situation has become almost unsustainable in this Badajo municipality of 5,300 inhabitants: the nursery is closed, the four nursing homes are neglected, and the local Police have been dismantled.

Up to 11 unpaid payrolls in a town in Badajoz: “I will not be able to continue holding out any longer”

Paul mrquez and Julia Rubio They were unable to celebrate the last birthday of their 12-year-old daughter Luca. It was the girl herself who, checking the situation at home, asked them not to prepare a party for her. Both, municipal employees of the City Council of Albuquerque (Badajoz) -5,300 inhabitants- for two decades, they have been unpaid since January. 21,000 euros in limbo. They have come to resort to Critas. They are not the only ones.

Almost 200 colleagues (the majority of temporary workers who have been renewed with temporary contracts) are in similar circumstances. They survive thanks to social benefits, family, friends or neighbors and go to work every day, despite defaults. Some, who were discharged due to depression or other associated illnesses, were fired outright, including a girl in full oncological treatment. It has also happened to Alcalda’s personal secretary since 2002. Esther, who came to be working without registration in Social Security for almost three years, could not take it any longer and this summer asked for leave due to anxiety. Upon her return, in September, she was placed on an empty table, without a telephone and without a computer.

The sum of defaults to workers amounts to 2 million euros. The global debt triples the municipal budget and exceeds 15 million euros. There are embargoes from the Social Security and the Treasury and non-payments for more than two years to suppliers, such as the water company or Iberdrola. It has been closed the municipal nursery, the two municipal swimming pools (one heated), the laundry, the gym and there is a regrettable abandonment of the four nursing homes. There is also no material to fix streets or paint buildings and sports courts and parks are falling apart. This week there have been electricity and telephone cuts in the municipal offices.

There are only eight permanent civil servants, but until reaching the 389 employees that there were at the time (always before each electoral period) the temporary contracts were inflated. Everyone was a public employee, even if it was occasional. It was also called directly from the Alcalda to make the 35 signed laborers official – and not the other way around – and to be able to collect the subsidies.

No local police

The Local Police has been dismantled. One agent of the two remaining on the workforce (the other seven requested a change of assignment because they could not bear the situation) went on a hunger strike due to delays in payroll. Victor Piriz, spokesman for the PP in the Congressional Budget Committee, demands the dissolution of the municipality because the assumptions of article 26.3 of Law 2/2012 on Budget Stability are given “clearly”, which include management “seriously damaging to general interests.”

“Wills have been bought to ensure the vote and everyone was going in and out of the City Hall, contributing for unemployment or for a pension. People got used to that system for many years,” he warns Manuel Gutirrez, spokesperson for IPAL, the opposition party. With all the above, the Extremadura joint believes that the time has not yet come for a second case Marbella, the only precedent of State intervention in a city council. For the Minister of Finance and Public Administration, Pilar Blanco Morales, “the government’s budgetary control mechanisms are activated, so we must wait for these measures to be successful before exercising such an extraordinary option.”

Officially in this legislature the mayor is Mara Luisa Vadillo. She remains in office as non-attached after being expelled from the PSOE in March after popular pressure. He began his mandate with 8 councilors and today only one councilor supports him. The controller also left. However, in May the former mayor was hired as an advisor to the Mayor and spokesperson, Angel Vadillo, at the rate of 1,500 euros per month. “He is the one who continues to command,” they cry out in the town. Under the acronym of the PSOE, he achieved crushing absolute majors for 24 years, until a sentence sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. Only a pardon from the Government (2019) prevented him from entering jail for a crime of obstruction of Justice and public threats against a woman, who had to exile herself from the town.

PEPA BOZAS

“The situation is one of social emergency”

With more than 22 years chaining temporary contracts in the Personnel department as an administrative one, she was terminated in August, “after more than three years of defaults and injustices”, and when she recovered in September and wanted to return to her position, she found that she already He was not listed on Social Security, nor had he been notified of his dismissal. “There has been no control of spending and it has lived beyond the possibilities, it has been covered, until it has not been possible anymore. It is a social emergency.”

EDUARDO MAYA

“Nobody pays attention to us, nor does they receive us”

The only technician at the Tourist Office is owed 10 paychecks: “They have done what they wanted and now they owe money to everyone. In other companies, the Salary Guarantee Fund is in charge of assuming defaults, but here We don’t know who is going to do it. Nobody pays attention to us, nor does they receive us, the uncertainty is total. I have a mortgage and two cars because my wife works abroad.

PABLO MRQUEZ

“Suffering, Calvary and Despair”

39 different contracts in 20 years in Culture. The last payroll he received was in January. “Sometimes I get up and verify that I have received a Bizum from someone I have not seen for 5 years; the only good thing about all this is that people love us,” says Pablo. In a letter he has shown his “suffering, ordeal and despair”, so he asks Fernández Vara for urgent actions: “He says very little about the leaders of a party that was founded to defend workers’ rights.”

SNIA LPEZ

“The residences have not been attended”

A Geriatrician, I went to work in August and has only earned just over 400 euros since then. He complains about the conditions of the nursing homes, which are scarcely attended by people hired without training, even a deaf person who did not hear the call of the inmates, as in the case of one already in a state of agony: “They cannot be treated as Animals, as has happened here, are people, and I made it known to those responsible, including the mayor. “

