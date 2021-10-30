10/30/2021 at 12:00 CEST

FC Barcelona begins a new stage without Ronald Koeman on the bench. The subsidiary’s coach, Sergi Barjuan, has taken over the reins of the first team on an interim basis until the arrival of the new coach: the club could announce the arrival of Xavi Hernández in the coming days. Without time to assimilate the dismissal of the Dutch coach, FC Barcelona is playing more than three points against Alavés at the Camp Nou.

The azulgranas, who They are ninth in LaLiga with 15 points out of 30 possible and endless bad feelings in the game, they face three key matches on the calendar before the third national team break: receives Alavés and visits Balaídos in LaLiga and their future is at stake in the Champions League they visit Dinamo Kiev on the fourth day of the group stage.

The Catalan team arrives with the main absences of Ansu Fati, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite and with many emergencies in the classification. The three points are presented as vital for the short-term future of the club: the team needs a victory that takes him out of the ninth position and brings him closer to the European positions.

LaLiga and the Champions League, the priorities before the break

Sergi Barjuan’s men will play a large part of the season in the next three games: the situation in both LaLiga and the Champions League is critical and the team must turn it around as soon as possible if it does not want to waste all its options in the month of November. Without Ronald Koeman, the club enters another dimension and his illusion goes through the arrival of Xavi Hernández from Qatar to reverse the dynamics.

The Catalans have before them a rival who has done especially well in the most recent past: they have four wins and a draw in the last five head-to-head matches. Barcelona have not lost to Alavés since September 2016, when Deyverson and Ibai Gómez canceled Mathieu’s goal and took all three points in their visit to Camp Nou.