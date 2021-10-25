10/25/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

The return of Lucas Pérez to Mendizorroza centers the focus of this Tuesday’s duel between Deportivo Alavés and Elche that they arrive by different paths to the eleventh day of LaLiga Santander. The Galician forward, who spent two seasons in Vitoria, visits the Albiazul Coliseum for the first time after the convulsive exit he had last summer after his disagreement with Abelardo Fernández last year.

Personal situations on the sidelines, the Basques hope to confirm their improvement that led them to face Real Betis until the last gasp and to win at the Nuevo Mirandilla against Cádiz in the first victory of the campaign away from home.

The doublet of Joselu Mato in the last Alavés duel he made old laurels green again and gave Javi Calleja’s team back the confidence that it lacked in the difficult start of the season. Although the slime foxes still in relegation places, only one point separates them from the fifteenth place.

Changes are expected in the eleven albiazul regarding the last game played in Cádiz. It is possible that the Alava coach maintains the defense, but Édgar Méndez could enter in place of Facundo Pellistri. In the middle of the field Mamadou Loum and Tomás Pina could play a position to accompany Toni Moya, while Miguel De la Fuente opposes to be Manu García’s alternative.

Elche, to win again

Elche, for its part, visits Vitoria with the intention of reencountering victory two days later and, in addition, maintain the distances in the classification with a possible direct rival for the permanence.

The team from Elche has only managed to score in one displacement this season, in Getafe (0-1), although in the last matches against Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano came close to scoring.

The Elche coach, Fran Escribá, has no casualties due to injury or sanction, for the second consecutive day, although the coach has already warned that he will make numerous changes to the line-up compared to last Saturday.

The Valencian coach understands that it is necessary dose the players after the effort made against Espanyol in a stressful week, since in addition to the game against Alavés next Saturday, Real Madrid will visit Elche.

Changes can affect bands, where Josan or Tete Morente can have their chance and on the attack, where Darío Benedetto, author of the equalizer against Espanyol, is outlined as the starter.

Probable lineups:

Alaves: Pacheco; Ximo, Laguardia, Miazga, Duarte; Rioja, Loum or Pina, Moya, Pellistri or Édgar; Manu García or Miguel De La Fuente, Joselu.

Elche: Kiko Casilla; Barragán, Gonzalo Verdú, Bigas, Mojica; Josan, Mascarell, Guti, Fidel; Benedetto or Lucas Pérez, Lucas Boyé.

Referee: Gil Manzano (Extremadura).

Stadium: Mendizorroza.

Hour: 19.00.