12/15/2021 at 21:00 CET

Albacete wants to make a qualitative leap in their performance to try to eliminate Cádiz, in the game that they will play at Carlos Belmonte this Thursday and who will decide which of the two teams, who play with opposite styles, goes to the third round of the Copa del Rey.Rubén De la Barrera, coach of the La Mancha team, has acknowledged at a press conference that he was happy to learn that the Cadiz cadre would be measured since his style, opposite to the Andalusian, will bring them “many benefits at the sports level“.

“It will require a significant qualitative leap from what we have been doing, but these types of challenges push you to growth and are the games that the team needs to mature and grow,” said the Albacete coach.

De la Barrera pointed out that against the squad led by Álvaro Cervera they should “avoid losses of the ball in decisive phases because, if against a habitual rival it is dangerous, against an opponent with people of such quality, who need half a chance to score, it would be decisive “.

As for the KO tournament and the surprises that two teams in its division have given against First Category clubs, the Galician coach has valued that “this format has that, that to a game and in your field, it gives you many options”.

Likewise, he has opined that after the “professionalization of football and the creation of categories like ours, there is an obvious difference in quality, but the level and You just have to see that two First-class teams were eliminated and that Andorra led Celta to extra time, “he blurted out.

Asked about how the losses of Maestre and Dani González, who were injured in the last league game, could affect them, he acknowledged that “they will condition a player to repeat on Sunday, although we hope not to notice them excessively,” he admitted.

De la Barrera will not be able to count for the cup match with central Javi Jiménez or striker Yaimil, absent for several weeks, nor with the aforementioned Maestre (midfielder) and Dani González (attacker), all due to injury.

Cádiz arrives with his sights set on the league competition, in which he finds himself in relegation places and where, in addition, he has ahead of him the visit to the field of the leader, Real Madrid.

For this shock Álvaro Cervera, coach of the Cadiz team, will have a line-up made up of the players who have the fewest minutes in the league to have the usual headlines fresh and try to give the bell on Sunday in the trip to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Cádiz does not want to deviate from its goal of salvation and, after playing in Albacete, will be concentrated in the outskirts of Madrid to prepare the Sunday game.

Against the La Mancha team, David Gil from Madrid will once again defend the goal, giving Argentine Jeremás Conan Ledesma rest, Isaac Carcelén is low in defense, it is likely that Argentine Marcos Mauro and Valencian Víctor Chust are the centrals and that Paraguayan Santiago Arzamendia is the left back.

In the center of the field, the young Iván Chapela, Martín Calderón and Álvaro Bastida will be in the starting team that jumps to Carlos Belmonte, like the ex-albaceteño Álvaro Jiménez. While in front Álvaro Negredo, who in the League has lost the title to the benefit of Honduran Anthony Lozano, it seems that he will occupy the stiletto.

Probable lineups

Albacete: Rosic, Johanneson, Boyomo, Djetei, Llinares, Arasa, Gálvez, Del Pozo, Nando, Jordi Sánchez and Jeisson.

Cadiz: Gil; Akapo, Marcos Mauro or Haroyan, Chust, Arzamendia; Martín Calderón, Bastida, Chapela, Jiménez; Iván Alejo and Negredo.

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez (Murcian)

Stadium: Carlos Belmonte

Hour: 21.00 hours.