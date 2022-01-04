01/03/2022 at 19:17 CET

The Linares Deportivo coach, Alberto González, is convinced that his team, which plays in the First RFEF, can eliminate Barcelona this Wednesday in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, as long as it is “competitive” and supportive, with the lines well together and with a lot of concentration.

The coach of the Jaén team stressed to the official media of his club that the first thing his team must do is “be competitive”, something of which he has “no doubt”, and asserted that They will seek to surprise Barcelona, although for this they must be perfect in defense and very successful in attack.

“From there, we will look for the classification and for this we must play with the lines together, firm in defense and take advantage of the opportunities that arise, because the possession of the ball will be of FC Barcelona “, assumed the Malaga coach of Linares.

González considered that Barcelona, ​​after their last victory in the League in Mallorca by 0-1, will recover players who missed Sunday’s match due to COVID-19 cases.

“I think that for the Copa del Rey they will recover players who did not participate in the game against Mallorca and they will surely present a great team, in addition to having a great subsidiary that we faced a few months ago and they beat us by 1-2 “, he stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of the support they will have from the Linarian fans for this commitment. “We will have the support of our people and that incentive is special for a hobby that deserves everything for the support it gives us.“, he asserted.