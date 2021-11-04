11/03/2021 at 20:06 CET

.

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image qualified for the knockout stages of the Paris-Bency Masters 1,000 by beating the Italian Jannik Sinner, world number 9, by 7-6 and 7-5, in just over two hours.

Alcaraz will face the French Hugo Gastón in the next round, executioner this Wednesday of the also Spanish Pablo Carreño, which will have to face a tennis player who this year has beaten three players who were classified among the ten best in the world. In addition to Sinner, Alcaraz before already surpassed the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipás and the Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Sinner, almost of the same generation as Alcaraz (20 years, two more than the Spanish tennis player), started the duel well after breaking serve in the first game. Alcaraz, however, recovered immediately and in the next one he returned the play to the Italian tennis player. Without more breaks, the first set went to a tie-break and Alcaraz showed his maturity with a resounding 7-1.

In the second set, Sinner suffered a break in the eleventh game and Alcaraz scored a victory against a man who this season has won four tournaments (Antwerp, Sofia, Washington and Melbourne) and fighting for one of the two remaining tickets for the Masters Cup to be played in Turin.

Alcaraz is the only one of the five Spanish representatives who started the Masters 1,000 in Paris that is still in competition. Eliminated Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich, Albert Ramos and Roberto Bautista, is the last bullet of Spanish tennis to get the title.