11/09/2021 at 20:56 CET

Look forward and keep improving. That was proposed Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image after his tough defeat against the French Hugo Gaston in the last Masters 1000 in Paris.

And he couldn’t have done it better. The Murcian has arrived at the NextGen ATP Finals wanting to make a clean slate and in top form. Solvently getting rid of his first rival, the Norwegian Holger Rune by 4-3 (6), 4-2 and 4-0 in one hour and 18 minutes, in this exhibition tournament that brings together the best under-21 tennis players of the course.

The one from El Palmar gave no option to Rune, number 109 in the world ranking, and attacked the lead alone in group A, with a triumph in three sets.

Alcaraz is ahead of the American Brandon nakashima, who also started with victory, but in four sets, against the Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The Murcian hit twenty winning shots and won 88% of points with the first serve to beat Rune, in the first absolute confrontation between the two.

Champion this year in the Umag tournament, the Spaniard is emerging as one of the favorites to succeed in Milan, after winning this season for the first time a tennis player who is part of the “top 10 & rdquor; of the ranking.

He will fight in Milan for the title that the South Korean won in the first three editions Hyeon chung, the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and italian Jannik Sinner.

The group stage of this tournament will run until Thursday, with the semifinals set on Friday and the final on Saturday.