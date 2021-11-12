11/12/2021 at 23:31 CET

.

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image will fight this Saturday against the American Sebastian korda for the title in the ATO Nueva Generación Finals, after defeating the Argentine Sebastian Baez 4-2, 4-1 and 4-2 in just one hour in the second semifinal of this tournament scheduled for the best young rackets on the international scene and which is held in the Italian city of Milan.

The 18-year-old Murcian player, number 32 in the world and first seed in the Allianz Cloud Milano despite being the youngest of the eight participants, beat a rival two years older and who is ranked 111 in the ATP .

The match started with a service won by Baez, but soon it was activated Alcaraz and, with two games in a row scored a blank, he took the initiative. With one more blank game, finished off with his third “ace” in the match, he took the first set 4-2 in 18 minutes.

The second sleeve was started by the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image with another “break” and that made him put the direct to get closer to victory. He did it with the 4-1 of this set after another 19 minutes and the feeling that the one from Buenos Aires had absolutely nothing to do.

The aggressive game of the Spanish, as throughout the week, and virtuous at times led him to dominate the situation with overwhelming superiority and, becoming strong with his serve and also the rest on the Milanese fast track, closed the crash after another 23 minutes with a 4-2 not without a certain epic.

And is that “La Roca”, relieved almost always, had to suffer in the last two games of the crash and did more than well. Serving was seen with a 15-40 against -the first three balls of “break” for Baez-, but he brought out his genius and also saved his service by taking 215 kilometers per hour to subtract in search of a pass to the final. There Baez dominated 40-15, but the last three points of the match were from Palma and with it the victory.

The data was conclusive as few days for a Alcaraz that he gained 58 points for the 31 of his opponent. In addition, he obtained seven of the 12 games that he took, he achieved them blank and conceding only two five points when he had to serve.

In the final this Saturday Alcaraz will have in front of a Korda who is 21 years old and appears seven places behind him on the world list. The one from Florida has been planted in the final by getting rid of his compatriot Brandon nakashima, 20 years old and ranked 63rd, in five sets by 4-3 (3), 2-4, 1-4, 4-2 and 4-2 in 1 hour and 50 minutes.

In the clash from which the champion will come out, he will measure the first two seeds and in that final Alcaraz will arrive with four victories in a row and having given up only one set and Korda will also be undefeated.

Charlie has successively surpassed the Danish Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune by 4-3 (6), 4-2 and 4-0; to the american Brandon nakashima by 4-3 (4), 4-1 and 4-3 (4); Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo 4-0, 4-1, 2-4 and 4-3 (3); already Baez and will have the opportunity to complete the task against an opponent who has beaten the French Hugo Gaston by 3-4 (2), 3-4 (6), 4-0, 4-3 (3) and 4-0; to Baez by 4-3 (3), 4-2 and 4-2; to italian Lorenzo Musetti by 4-2, 4-3 (4) and 4-2; already Nakashima.