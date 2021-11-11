11/10/2021 at 19:03 CET

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, first seed, qualified this Wednesday for the semifinals of the New Generation Masters in Milan with a match in advance, adding his second victory in as many games, this time against the American Brandon Nakashima by 4-3 (4), 4-1 and 4-3 (4).

Alcaraz, 18 years old and number 35 in the world, returned to delight the public of the Allianz Cloud in Milan with his varied tennis, rich in changes of pace and elegant solutions to prevail in just under an hour and a half over a Nakashima who had beaten Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Tuesday with authority.

The Spanish player, who this year won his first tournament on the ATP circuit in Umag, cHe engaged ten winners aces and managed with maturity, despite his youth, the key moments of the duel, particularly in the two playoffs, both won 7-4.

Unanimously considered the player to beat in this tournament and as the probable successor to Italian Jannik Sinner as champion, Alcaraz has already secured his place in the semifinals on Friday.

He will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Thursday, who lost his two games, in a duel without particular pressure, but worth a check for 20,774 euros.

This tournament, which brings together the eight best U21 players of the season, also pays each of the participants a prize of about 70,000 euros.