10/27/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Spaniardl Carlos Alcaraz exhibited strength, perseverance and talent to advance to the quarterfinals of the Vienna tournament after taking revenge with the British Andy Murray, which he beat 6-3 and 6-4. The 18-year-old tennis player from Murcia rounded off a brilliant performance in the Austrian tournament against a rival who reached the top of the circuit and who at 34 intends to return to being competitive.

Alcaraz, who added his twenty-fourth win of the season And that this year he has already released his record with the title of Umag (Croatia), he did not decline despite Murray’s attempt to react, who took advantage in the second round. Later, fatigue was key. Murray couldn’t keep up with the Spaniard.

Only once before did Carlos Alcaraz meet Murray on the track. It was at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 with British triumph. The Murcian player continues to take steps in his promising career. Included by Sergi Bruguera in the Spanish team that will play the Davis Cup, he has now reached the quarterfinals of an ATP 500 for the first time.

Alcaraz took two hours and eight minutes to overcome Murray whom he clearly dominated from the fifth game of the first set. Then the British reacted. He broke the serve of the Spanish and set a distance of 3-1. It was a turning point. The Murcian did not decline and after the 4-2 he managed four games in a row to close the match.

Carlos Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between the Georgian in the second round Nikoloz Basilashvili and Italian Matteo Berrettini, third favorite.