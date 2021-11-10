11/10/2021 at 02:47 CET

.

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, first seed, started launched this Tuesday the Milan New Generation Masters, by defeating the Danish Holger Vitus Rune, in a first day in which the Argentine Sebastián Baez debuted with a great victory against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and in which his compatriot Juan Manuel Cerundolo fell against the American Brandon Nakashima.

The tournament of the first seed began in the best way, a Carlos Alcaraz who recovered after the defeat suffered in the second round of Bercy against the Frenchman Hugo Gaston, when he had wasted a 5-2 in favor in the second set.

The Murcian, number 32 in the world ranking, defeated Danish Holger Vitus Rune 4-3 (6), 4-2, 4-0, in one hour and 18 minutes, and was placed as the solo leader in group A, ahead of the American Brandon Nakashima, who also started with victory, but in four sets, against the Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Carlos 🔥 🔥 @ alcarazcarlos03 defeats Rune 4-3, 4-2, 4-0 in his first match at the @intesasanpaolo #NextGenFinals pic.twitter.com/iKGLmLY6b0 – Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) November 9, 2021

Alcaraz, this year’s champion at Umag and capable of beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to the US Open quarterfinals, landed twenty winning shots and won 88% of first serve points to beat Rune, in the first absolute confrontation between the two.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo did not have many options against Nakashima, against which he surrendered 4-1, 3-4 (3), 4-1 and 4-0, in one hour and 32 minutes.

Cerundolo, number 91 in the ATP ranking at 19, could not face a Nakashima (63) who arrived in Milan in great shape, after winning the title at the Challenger tournament in Brest and reaching two finals on the circuit ATP, in Los Cabos and Atlanta.

In group B, Baez began as a shot, who struck 4-1, 4-1, 3-4 (5) and 4-3 (5) at Musetti, idol of the fans of the Allianz Cloud of Milan, to reach the American Sebastian Korda in command of the classification.

Baez, born in Buenos Aires twenty years ago, arrived in Milan without being part of the favorites on paper, but the court saw a competitive player, solid, focused and determined to surprise.

The Argentine, intractable with the right, also displayed excellent defensive ability and completely outplayed Musetti in the first two sets. In particular, he did not concede any winning shots to the Italian in the second set.

He is the leader alongside Korda, who came back two sets behind before beating Hugo Gaston 3-4 (2), 3-4 (6), 4-0, 4-3 (3) and 4-0.

The Milan New Generation Masters opened on Tuesday with the group stage, which will run until Thursday, before the semifinals on Friday and the final on Saturday.

The Milanese tournament is disputed a week before the ATP Finals start in Turin, for the first time after leaving its London headquarters.

At the moment, the champions of the New Generation Masters were the Korean Chung Yeon, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner.