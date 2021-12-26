12/26/2021 at 12:39 CET

.

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who at 18 years of age is the 32nd tennis player in the world and the only one of his age to appear in the top 100 of the ATP, has experienced in 2021 that he is about to end the greatest promotion of the players who occupy one of the first 50 positions of the international classification, by gaining 109 positions, from the 141 with which the year began.

This has been indicated by the Association of Professional Tennis Players when analyzing the statistics of a season that highlights what was done by the young Murcian from El Palmar, winner of the ATP 250 of Umag in Croatia and of the Next Gens ATP Finals in the Italian city from Milan.

Alcaraz, who at the US Open was planted in the quarterfinals and also surpassed one round in Australia and at Wimbledon and two at Roland Garros, climbed those 109 positions, which are 15 more than the Russian progressed Aslan Karatsev, from position 112 to 18.

For his part, the American Sebastian korda he won 77 places, going from 118 to 41; the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, 60 -from 108 to 48- and the British Cameron Norrie, 59 -from 71 to 12-.

Curiously, Alcaraz beat Korda, Ivashka Y Norrie in the three games he played against them in 2021, in which he did not face Karatsev, but yes to other top-level players who were imposed such as the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Italians Matteo Berrettini Y Jannik Sinner and the british Andy murray.

The ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image It also appears in the section of the players who were champions on the ATP Tour circuit for the first time in 2021, a list in which ten tennis players appear.

The Murcian conquered the title in Umag with 18 years, seven months and 20 days beating the French Richard Gasquet by a double 6-2.

The Palmareño was the youngest player to debut this year and the other nine first-timers are the British Daniel evans, the Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, the australian Alexei Popyrin, South Korean Soonwoo kwon and the american Tommy paul, plus those mentioned Karatsev, Norrie, Korda and Ivashka

As for baggage of victories and defeats, the palm goes to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world, who won 63 matches on the circuit and only lost 13.

Alcaraz He reached a not inconsiderable 32-17 for what is his first full year as a tennis professional.