The workers of Alcoa in San Cibrao (Cervo, Lugo) have approved in a referendum the agreement to be able to start the process of cessation of primary aluminum production and subsequent restart according to the conditions described in the proposal transferred by the multinational.

The results of the voting, released by the works council early in the morning of this Wednesday, put the support to yes among the workforce at 69.68%, whose participation reached 76%, of 1,063 registered workers.

Thus, out of a total of 808 votes cast, the count yielded 563 votes in favor (that 69.68%), 196 votes against (24.26%), 40 blank votes (4.95%) and nine invalid votes. (1.11%).

Meanwhile, the result of the referendum in the contracting companies was unfavorable for the agreement, with 180 votes cast: 54 in favor (30%), 105 against (58.3%) and 21 blank (11.7%).

Therefore, the committee approves the agreement to start the cessation of production, a proposal to solve the conflict for which, it warns, “jobs and continuity continue to be threatened” at the aluminum plant.

The negotiation

Last Thursday, December 23, the negotiation between Alcoa and the factory committee San Cibrao after four marathon days in Santiago. It was then that the workers’ representatives announced that they would submit the company’s latest proposal to a referendum.

In fact, the company had issued on the eve (Wednesday 22) an ultimtum to the works council in which it set this Tuesday, December 28, as the deadline – at 2:00 p.m. – for the agreement to be signed.

The latest offer from the company involves an investment of 103 million dollars (more than 90 million euros at the exchange rate) for “the future viability and growth of the plant”, including the restart of the electrolysis tanks in 2024 after a shutdown. two years, and as a guarantee a restricted deposit will be constituted for the same amount.

According to her, Alcoa It is committed to working with eight energy suppliers with which it is already in contact, to reach medium and long-term agreements (PPAs), which will come into effect from 2024 and will be valid for 10 years.

Access the monitoring of these negotiations, as well as the investments and the evolution of the agreement, through a table where the committee (two members per union), the Xunta and the Government will be present, with a monthly frequency for the first six months and quarterly thereafter.

Regarding the plan for the years 2022 and 2023, Alcoa offers a guarantee of invoicing of the auxiliary companies during the first two years, with contracts guaranteed for three years (2022 to 2024) of those external companies directly affected by the temporary cessation. In addition, there will be a hiring preference for local supply companies and carriers.

Regarding investments in the first two years, there are around 37 million euros for actions such as the reconstruction of a large node firing oven; to which are added more than 5 million for a new transformer (TRG) with voltage adjuster, designed for 200,000 amps; and a homogenizing furnace (2.6 million). There are 31 million reserved for the restart of the tanks in a process of six months starting in 2024.

Similarly, the foundry and the alumina plant will continue to operate, with a business plan for these years, at a rate of 65,000 tons per year of billet and a forecast of sale of 25,000 tons per year of plate. Commitments with clients will not be affected.

Lifting of the strike

This agreement includes the condition that the workers lift the strike and commit to social peace during its validity.

No collective dismissal files (neither ERE nor ERTE) were carried out at the aluminum plant for four years, until December 31, 2025.

Thus, the affected workers will follow their usual schedule. The plant management will indicate the tasks to be carried out, including training, substitutions or activities for maintenance and cleaning of facilities. In case of absence from work, paid leave will be provided for the corresponding period.

As of January 1, 2025, derived from the formation and execution of investments, reviews of those positions that require it will be carried out.

In addition, direct contracts will be made as of January 1, 2023 for all those temporary jobs that, during the year 2021, would have had a provision contract.

For its part, there will be an agreement valid for six years, from 2020 to 2025. Among other issues, it includes a salary increase of 2% per year, both in tables and aid, but without the CPI revision clause.

Bad times in the next two years

The president of the works council of Alcoa in Cervo, Jos Antonio Zan, has warned that the workforce will go through “the worst moments of their working life” in the next two years, due to the cessation of production, a decision that they understand, since the workers opted, in their opinion, for the option “less bad”.

“There were two solutions and the staff understood that one was the least bad,” Zan stressed in statements to journalists this Wednesday, after knowing the results of the vote. In this regard, it has found that “no one put on the table a solution that would give viability” for the years 2022 and 2023.

“If it had covered a small need so that at least those 200 vats could have been maintained, it would have been different. A drop in production is not the same as a cessation of activity,” he said.

In this sense, he has warned of the “real hecatomb” that Spain means that between 2022 and 2024, “at least”, the country will not produce primary aluminum. For this reason, in his opinion, “the rulers should explain how it could be that in the midst of the raw materials crisis, Spain stops producing a material so necessary not only for the ecological transition, but also for elementary sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles or feeding “.

“The workers are going to have the worst moments of their working lives during the next two years, with the tanks turned off and that silence that is going to do more damage than any other step they have taken,” he said.

