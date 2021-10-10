10/10/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

Sport.es

Three teams can celebrate winning their first two games this time Honor Division League, since the Complutense Cisneros beat the Joined Esportiva Santboiana in the interesting and entertaining duel that opened the matchday 2, the Lexus Alcobendas climbed to the top of the rankings winning with bonuses in The swamp and the SilverStorm El Salvador he also emerged victorious from a difficult square.

It was not a satisfactory weekend for the two Catalan teams, given that, despite showing their face and rescuing the defensive bonus in the final stretch, against two tough rivals, their matches also counted for the previous phase of the Copa del Rey. Therefore, it is their opponents, Cisneros and El Salvador, who take an important step in this competition, in addition to being on the league podium.

The Recoletas Burgos-University of Burgos and the AMPO Ordizia, which debuted at home with victory. In addition to being closer to the Cup semifinals, both Burgos and Gipuzkoans greatly improved their defensive performance compared to their matches the previous week, a determining factor to overcome, respectively, the Intxausti Gernika RT Group and to CP Les Abelles, teams that are in an already complicated situation and that hope not to delay the necessary reaction beyond the J3.

We had to wait until the last turn to find the most contested match, where the VRAC Entrepinares Cheese could not overcome Enerside Sciences until minute 67, when Adrian Noriega, with the only rehearsal of 80 minutes, and Baltazar Taibo, transforming it, they allowed the current champion to come back against a Sevillian team that receives little prize after a great performance in Pepe Rojo. The scientists were able to take the fight in the last minute with a penalty kick, but the ball hit the post and the locals managed the final phases well.