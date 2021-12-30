

Costco Kirkland’s own brand offers the best alternatives for wines, strong spirits and craft beer, at the most competitive prices.

For many of us, Costco is simply one of our favorite stores for home shopping and grocery shopping at truly incredible prices. Undoubtedly many of us love visiting the most popular wholesale store, in a way its aisles bring us joy and its extensive range of products honestly came to make our lives easier. And as if that were not enough, now with the New Year’s celebration just around the corner we have wonderful news: Costco offers wonderful alcohol alternatives to fill you up at any party at a great price. All of these options are under their own Kirkland brand, which many of us are very familiar with by now. Based on this, we set out to compile some amazing tips, others simple, so that you are as well informed as possible before you buy. Really, once you know about all the benefits, you won’t be buying alcohol anywhere else.

1. Membership is not required to purchase alcohol

We are used to relating the right to purchase at Costco, with the annual membership. However, when it comes to alcohol: many states have a law that prohibits stores from requiring members to purchase alcohol, which means you can buy drinks without a club card. Therefore, those who reside in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas or Vermont are in luck! But nevertheless, Not all tellers know the law, so you should be prepared to explain it to a manager. Although honestly by now most of us have the membership, for other great benefits.

2. Costco is the largest wine retailer in the US.

Believe it or not, wine accounts for almost half of the annual sales of alcohol in large stores. The most recent figure Costco shared was $ 1.69 billion in wine sales, which placed it as the largest wine seller in the country.

3. You can stock the entire bar with Kirkland brand alcoholic beverages

Kirkland brand wine was first produced in 2003, followed by spirits or strong alcohol alternatives in 2007 and later craft beer. Today, the evolution of the brand is undeniable and it is possible to buy almost all spirits with the exclusive Costco internal label. Including American and French vodka, Scotch, whiskey, bourbon, rum, tequila, and gin.

4. Reputable brands make some of Kirkland’s spirits

Just to mention some of the most relevant data behind the production of some Kirlkand classics:

Kirkland beer is brewed by Gordon Biersch. Kirkland Scotch is distilled by Alexander Murray and Macallan Distillery. Kirkland bourbon and rum is produced by Jim Beam. Kirkland vodka is made from the same water source and by the Same employees used by Gray Goose. Kirkland tequila is produced in the same distillery as Cielo tequila.

5. Better impossible: you can receive alcohol at home if you live in these 11 states

More than 200 Costco locations in 11 states have home alcohol delivery service, so it will not be necessary to get up from the sofa. Simply order directly from Instacart and wait for it to arrive in the comfort of your home, if you live in: California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina and Ohio and Washington, DC

6. Profit margins on Costco wines are half that of most stores

Many boutique wine stores sell bottles for up to 50% more than the wholesale price. Costco is simply one of the best pocket-sized alternatives, with its profit margins hovering around 14%. That means the cost of the same bottle of wine purchased at Costco compared to another retailer could differ greatly, making Costco the best deal.

7. The wide range of liquors is perfect for buying gifts for alcohol lovers

We all have a friend or family member who is a lover of liquor, and Costco is the perfect place to buy the best gifts. They run an advent calendar that is full of wine or alcohol dealsTherefore, throughout the year they offer some of the most original seasonal bottles with some special gifts that you won’t find anywhere else for the same price.

8. Pay attention to the asterisks

When you visit the store, a great tip is to pay special attention to this little star in the upper right corner of the signs.This means that Costco has the item on sale. . And without a doubt, it is the perfect time to buy and it is when you will get the best deals. The bad? They occasionally indicate the last time Costco plans to restock the product,

so buy as many bottles as you can.

9. You can use the empty wooden wine boxes available in the warehouse We have all used the empty cardboard boxes available at the cash registers, they are free and help us toaccommodate our products in an organized and certainly greener way

. The good news is that the same thing happens with the cute empty wooden wine boxes, so don’t think twice and find one to accommodate your drink purchases.

10. Don’t try to return the alcohol Costco is known for its incredibly liberal return policy, yet it doesn’t back down when it comes to alcohol. It doesn’t matter if the bottles are open or sealed, or if you just bought them:

Costco will not give you a refund, so think carefully about the products you purchase.

